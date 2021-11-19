ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run

World Soccer Talk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontevideo (AFP) – Iconic Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was sacked on Friday after a record-breaking 15 years in the job, following a poor run of results that leaves the country’s World Cup qualification hopes in the balance. Tabarez, 74, enjoys almost legendary status in Uruguay having led the tiny...

worldsoccertalk.com

