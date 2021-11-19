Cleveland Guardians' launch starts with store sign crashing to sidewalk

Typically, teams might only add between four or sometimes as many as six players in a good year to its 40 man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft protection deadline. Perhaps for the first time due to the sign of a healthy system, the 2020 pandemic causing harder decisions, and the landscape of other rosters in baseball, the Cleveland Guardians are one of a few teams in baseball that have that jam you’ve been hearing about for the last eight months. While all year Cleveland hasn’t been ranked among the best 10 or so farm systems by national outlets, though their depth has been touted heavily. Being a “top” farm system and having depth shouldn’t be confused, but that’s a discussion for another day.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO