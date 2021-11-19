ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians' launch starts with store sign crashing to sidewalk

By ESPN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang. Not the one they hoped...

Chicago Cubs make a trade with the Cleveland Guardians

The Chicago Cubs are going to continue making small little moves until that big one eventually comes (if it ever comes). One was made on Monday when they acquired Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. This is a move that moves gets the Cubs’ 40 man roster up to 38.
Cleveland Guardians reach resolution with Cleveland Guardians

According to The Athletic’s Zack Meisel, the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians has reached a resolution with the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, clearing the way for the baseball team’s rebranding to become official. The roller derby team filed a federal lawsuit last month to...
#Cleveland Guardians#Indians#Progressive Field
Final Cleveland Guardians 40 man decision primer

Typically, teams might only add between four or sometimes as many as six players in a good year to its 40 man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft protection deadline. Perhaps for the first time due to the sign of a healthy system, the 2020 pandemic causing harder decisions, and the landscape of other rosters in baseball, the Cleveland Guardians are one of a few teams in baseball that have that jam you’ve been hearing about for the last eight months. While all year Cleveland hasn’t been ranked among the best 10 or so farm systems by national outlets, though their depth has been touted heavily. Being a “top” farm system and having depth shouldn’t be confused, but that’s a discussion for another day.
Cleveland Guardians Settle Name Lawsuit With Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland, it seems, is big enough to have two Guardians. In the wake of the Ohio flat-track roller derby team suing the erstwhile Cleveland Indians baseball team in federal court last month for trademark infringement, the two teams on Tuesday announced they had reached “an amicable resolution.” Both teams can use the Guardians name. It is unclear from the announcement if the baseball team paid or otherwise compensated the roller derby team. The resolution, which could have been reached before the two teams battled each other in federal court and at the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, will enable the baseball team to...
The Cleveland Guardians Name Can Finally Become Official

The Cleveland Indians announced the new Guardians name midway through the 2021 MLB season. Yet here we are in November and the change has still not happened. That is because of an odd lawsuit brought up by a local roller derby team in Cleveland that had been using the Guardians name.
Name drop! Cleveland Guardians' new sign crashes to the pavement on the MLB club's first day of business since dropping 'racist' Indians nickname

A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang., and not the one they hoped for, either. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
Cleveland Switching From Indians To Guardians On Friday

Ever since the Cleveland Indians announced they would be re-branding the team in the offseason and changing the name of the franchise, fans have been regularly asking when the change would actually occur. You don't have to wait any longer. The team announced this afternoon that they are officially changing...
Cleveland Guardians Name Change To Take Place Friday

The timing of this announcement likely comes on the heels of what the team has called "an amicable resolution" with a local roller derby team, known also as the Guardians. Terms of the agreement between the baseball franchise and the roller derby team were not released, but the announcement was made on Tuesday.
Cleveland Guardians merchandise to go on sale at Progressive Field, online starting Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The wait is almost over. Cleveland Guardians gear goes on sale at the team store at Progressive Field on Friday, November 19. The first items bearing the Cleveland baseball team’s new name and logos were originally supposed to go on sale on Monday, but the launch was postponed without explanation. Then, on Tuesday, the ballclub announced it had reached “an amicable resolution” to the lawsuit filed by the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team over the use of the name.
Guardians transition starts Friday

The Cleveland Indians today took another important step in their team name transition to Cleveland Guardians, announcing the Cleveland Guardians Team Store will open on November 19, coinciding with a transition across all digital and social media platforms. To launch the Cleveland Guardians era, the Cleveland Guardians Team Store at...
The Cleveland Guardians begin the new era with a fresh trailer

As the Cleveland Guardians complete their rebranding and transition away from the Cleveland Indians of the past, a fresh trailer that heralded the beginning of a new era for Cleveland baseball was recently announced. The trailer was tweeted by the official Cleveland Guardians account:. Faced with a plethora of hurdles...
