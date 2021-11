(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top ten gold producing operations in South America in Q2 2021 based on data publicly released by their owners / operators. Kinross’ Paracatu mine in Brazil is the largest gold mine in South America. The company reported that Paracatu continued to perform well in Q2 2021 and that production of 151 koz of gold increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year mainly due to the timing of ounces processed through the mill, largely offset by lower throughput and grades.

