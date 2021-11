On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Richard Lazarus, an environmental lawyer and Harvard professor who wrote The Rule of Five: Climate History at the Supreme Court, about the cases the Supreme Court will take up this term that could have a huge impact on our ability to respond to the climate change crisis. Lazarus further discusses the court’s shift toward deregulation and the looming administrative crisis that could provoke. A portion of their conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity, is transcribed below.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO