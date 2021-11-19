Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as a Free-Agent Destination for the 2021-22 Offseason

BOSTON (CBS) — The rise of 25-year-old Rafael Devers continues.
The Red Sox’ third baseman was named to the All-MLB Second Team for his impressive 2021 season.
Devers played in 156 games, batting .279 with 38 homers, 113 RBIs and an .890 OPS. He led all MLB third basemen in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits and slugging percentage.
Atlanta’s Austin Riley earned the spot on the First Team.
The #AllMLB honors at the hot corner go to @austinriley1308 and Rafael Devers! pic.twitter.com/gZBJK28IwC
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2021
Devers was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, getting the start for the American League. He also earned his first Silver Slugger Award.
Comments / 0