ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking All 30 MLB Teams as a Free-Agent Destination for the 2021-22 Offseason

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has already been and will continue to be plenty of ink spilled about which free agents will sign where...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Teams#Free Agents#Major League Baseball
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Signed Veteran Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 free agents Dodgers must sign in 2021 MLB Free Agency

There’s not much the Los Angeles Dodgers need to do in the off-season. When you have a team of Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and others, it’s tough to make additions that will help your team. At the end of the day, the best can always get better and that’s certainly what the Dodgers will look to do this offseason.
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Rangers, Astros in the mix for Yankees’ free-agent targets

Brian Cashman has a Texas-sized problem. The New York Yankees general manager could have his offseason plans ruined by the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. First, the Rangers. The Dallas Morning News reports “The Rangers have met face-to-face with Irving’s Trevor Story (last) week in Arlington. According to sources, they have shuttled to California to meet with the Scott Boras-repped duo of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.”
MLB
MLB

5 Dodgers selected to 2021 All-MLB Teams

Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB Teams on Tuesday. The Dodgers were well represented with five selections, the most of any team in the Majors. Starting pitchers Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer were both selected to the All-MLB First Team. Buehler was the Dodgers’ workhorse in 2021, making 33 starts and eclipsing the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting last week.
MLB
FanSided

Who in the world did the Los Angeles Dodgers just sign?

You might’ve been traveling and missed the news. You might’ve simply been waiting for a bigger update and this slipped under the radar. But the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a couple of players on Tuesday night. Outfielder Jason Martin and pitcher Beau Burrows signed minor-league contracts with the organization in...
MLB
The Spun

Report: Javier Baez Has “Had Talks” With 1 MLB Team

The Detroit Tigers may be making a play for notable free agent Javier Baez. According to recent reports from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Tigers have been in contact with Baez regarding a potential deal sometime in the past few days. Baez was acquired by the Mets from the...
MLB
CBS Boston

Rafael Devers Makes All-MLB Second Team

BOSTON (CBS) — The rise of 25-year-old Rafael Devers continues. The Red Sox’ third baseman was named to the All-MLB Second Team for his impressive 2021 season. Devers played in 156 games, batting .279 with 38 homers, 113 RBIs and an .890 OPS. He led all MLB third basemen in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. Atlanta’s Austin Riley earned the spot on the First Team. The #AllMLB honors at the hot corner go to @austinriley1308 and Rafael Devers! pic.twitter.com/gZBJK28IwC — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2021 Devers was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, getting the start for the American League. He also earned his first Silver Slugger Award.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy