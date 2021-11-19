ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042’s day-one patch isn’t enough to stop tanking Steam reviews

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufJBY_0d29t5zA00

Battlefield 2042 has officially launched after a turbulent early access period. Alongside the full game, DICE has shipped a day-one patch, but unfortunately, the update is minor and doesn’t appear to fix many issues players are having. While DICE promises that more updates are coming in the future, it seems the day-one patch hasn’t been enough to save Battlefield 2042 from fan blowback.

Battlefield 2042 day-one patch fixes

DICE detailed the contents of the day-one patch over on the Battlefield website. Even though it’s small, it still fixes some major issues, starting with the rubberbanding problems that many players have reported.

Rubberbanding is an issue where enemy players will seemingly teleport from one position to another, which obviously makes it hard to fight them in a competitive game like Battlefield. DICE says that it has “Implemented Server Side upgrades” intended to reduce the issue, so hopefully, players will encounter the problem less often – or not at all – in their multiplayer matches.

The update should also reduce stuttering on the Breakaway map, but DICE says that for the moment, it’s still exploring reports of stuttering on other maps. Those seem to be the two biggest fixes contained in the patch, but there are other changes too. For instance, the patch fixes several issues associated with Hazard Zone, including one that revealed players’ location on the map even when they weren’t supposed to be visible or hadn’t been spotted by other players.

While this update is small, DICE says it’s just the beginning for Battlefield 2042 updates. “Over the next 30 days, we’re presently scheduled to release two further updates, with our next update delivering more fixes and improvements that we’ve identified during this first week of Early Access, and a larger and more substantial update following that,” DICE wrote alongside the patch notes.

Battlefield 2042 getting massacred on Steam

If you needed any indication that the day-one update was not enough for players, you need only look at Steam. With the official launch of Battlefield 2042 comes the opportunity for players to review the game on Steam, and so far, disgruntled players are making their voices heard. At the time of this writing, Battlefield 2042 has received “Mostly Negative” feedback from players on Steam, with more than 13,000 reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2cqv_0d29t5zA00

That, as you can imagine, is not good, and it suggests that Battlefield 2042 has a ton of problems that need to be fixed by DICE. Unfortunately, judging from those Steam reviews alone, it seems that Battlefield 2042 has a long way to go before the larger player base will think it’s in an acceptable state.

While the reviews mention an array of issues with the game, one consistent complaint we’ve seen is that Battlefield 2042 is poorly optimized. A number of players are also reporting issues with things like broken hit registration and bullet drop-off. Many also take issue with Battlefield 2042‘s Specialists, which replace more traditional classes from previous games and have been a contentious issue since they were first introduced.

This day-one patch could be a good first step toward that goal of getting Battlefield 2042 to a better place, but we’ll need to see the fixes that are included in these upcoming patches before we can know if the game is on the right path. When DICE shares more details about these upcoming patches, we’ll fill you in.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

New World’s massive November update is here

Earlier this month, Amazon launched a public test realm for New World. Alongside that PTR launch, Amazon began testing a massive patch for New World that, among other things, added a new weapon, new enemies, and new quests to the game. Fast forward a week later and now that patch is ready for prime time, with Amazon launching it on live servers today.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite battle pass changes are already on the way

It’s been a pretty wild week for Halo fans. Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched earlier this week, going live three weeks before it was originally expected to. While the reaction so far seems fairly positive, there have been some gripes from the player base and critics alike, with many focusing on slow battle pass progression as one of the primary concerns. Now, just a few days after Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched, 343 has announced that battle pass changes are on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge mode release dates delayed

With the launch of Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer earlier this week, 343 Industries announced that season 1 will last longer than anticipated. Instead of three months as initially planned, season 1 has now been extended to six months. Unfortunately, this has implications for features beyond multiplayer, as the extension of season 1 also means that the launches of campaign co-op and Forge mode will be delayed.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Is 'Battlefield 2042' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Early reviews are rolling in for DICE's latest 'Battlefield' game on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Let's take a look at this first round of reviews to see if it's actually worth playing. There's some major interest in 'Battlefield' this year, and we're dying to see how that plays out when...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield#Tanking
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Review

128 players simultaneously running into Battlefield 2042’s crowded warzones is a great example of why bigger can be better, but isn’t always. While chaotic gunfights are undoubtedly part of Battlefield’s charm, massive lobbies with that many players eventually became frustrating instead of fun – even in the limited time I was able to play during a three-day "virtual review event" held by EA earlier this week. Thankfully, its tense new Hazard Zone mode provides an interesting strategic alternative on a smaller scale, and its customizable Portal mode tools are an exciting glimpse at how its future could thrive. But 2042’s flashy, large-scale battles have left me wanting so far – but I have a ways to go before I'm ready to score it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Day One Patch

The upcoming Pokemon games are getting a day one patch that will add some multiplayer functionality and open up the post-game content to players. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company announced that a day one patch for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl would be available to download starting tomorrow. The patch will add communication features for several features, including in the Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows. Players will also need the update to receive special items via Mystery Gift, and visit Ramanas Park after entering the Hall of Fame. Ramanas Park is an area in which players can battle Legendary Pokemon from past Pokemon games and add them to their collection. Several Mythical Pokemon can also be obtained at the park if players have save data from Pokemon Sword and Shield or Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee on their Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Release Countdown: Day One Launch Patch incoming

RELEASE DATE - When does the Standard Edition unlock?. Battlefield 2042's full release date is on November 19th - this is when all you Standard Edition players can jump into the crazy warfare EA DICE has thrown together. We don't know the specific unlock time for Friday's launch - however, we can look at when Early Access unlocked for some clues.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.1 Patch Notes

Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes. Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silos are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server. A...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
player.one

Battlefield 2042 First Patch Live, Two More Updates Coming in 30 Days

Battlefield 2042 was released today for all major platforms. Unfortunately, the game reception has not been very positive, just a 21% positive rating on Steam at the time of writing. Most of the criticism is due to the game’s mechanics, bugs, lack of features, and lag. DICE is aware of...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Battlefield 2042’s first major patch out, targets server issues

DICE released the first major patch for Battlefield 2042, and it mostly targets server-related issues. One of the main issues plaguing Battlefield 2042‘s “early access” release is “rubber banding” that players are experiencing, seemingly when too many players and actions are occurring within too small of a space. The patch notes state that update 0.2.1 has “implemented server side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of rubber banding.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Battlefield 2042 Launches to Mostly Negative Reviews on Steam, Two Updates Scheduled Before 2021 Ends

After a week-long stay in early access, Battlefield 2042 has now officially launched, initial Steam user reviews reflecting fan disappointment. The latest entry in the long-running series currently sits at a Mostly Negative rating on Steam, however, this didn't stop its concurrent player count ending up among the top 10 most played games on the storefront.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 With Abysmal Player Ratings on Steam

The launch of Battlefield 2042 on Steam was not a successful one. The game achieves good activity results, but collects terrible ratings from the users. STEAM LANDSCAPE THE DAY AFTER THE RELEASE OF BF2042:. Most player reviews are negative;. Despite this, the game sells very well and occupies the first...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Battlefield 2042 Is Now One of the Worst Rated Games on Steam of All-Time

To say that November has not been a very good month for huge AAA publishers would be an understatement; Activision Blizzard is still deeply entrenched in controversies, Rockstar Games has been called out for their buggy launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition across all platforms, and Electronic Arts and DICE themselves are now facing the pushback from a buggy launch of their own. Despite a middling score on Metacritic, Battlefield 2042 is now one of Steam’s worst rated games of all-time, breaking the bottom ten of the veritable Hall of Shame on Steam 250.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Sells Brilliantly on Steam, Despite Dismal Player Reviews

Battlefield 2042 was the biggest bestseller on Steam last week. And that's despite terrible player ratings - it's currently one of the ten worst rated games on Valve's store. As every Monday, Steam published the list of the biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week. The position of the leader remained in the hands of Battlefield 2042. Preorders of different editions of this production took three spots in the top 10, including the most important one, namely the first.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Has Over 26,000 Negative User Reviews (and Counting) on Steam

Following its launch out of early access, user reviews for Battlefield 2042 began flooding in on Steam. DICE’s first person shooter had already proven controversial with its changes, including the removal of classes and introduction of Specialists. However, the actual game has accrued 35,780 users since release with a mere 26 percent being positive.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

It's lonely here. Bleak, even. Occasionally, a silky, melancholic soundscape will keep you company, but mostly it's just you, your peculiar spacecraft, and the sound of the air as it whizzes past your ears. Though, at times, it looks very much like the kind of UFO pulp fiction has taught...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Gunner Heat PC Tank Simulator Will Launch on Steam

Gunner, HEAT, PC!, a tank simulator focusing mainly on single-player mode, is coming to Steam. Independent studio GHPC Dev announced that it plans to release Gunner, HEAT, PC, a simulator that enables us to control modern tanks, on Steam. The release is scheduled for the summer of 2022. However, we...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy