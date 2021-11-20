ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna has hilarious reaction after discovering world’s richest dog is selling her old home ‘for $31 million’

By Sam Moore
The Independent
 5 days ago

Madonna has reacted to the news that her old home is now being sold by the world’s richest dog.

It has been reported that Gunther, a German shepherd, is selling the Miami mansion previously owned by the pop star for three times the amount she did.

Posting an Instagram Story, the “Material Girl” pop star wrote: “When you find out a dog is selling your old house for three times the amount you sold it for.”

She added screenshots of articles about the property sale and one of her looking glum.

Madonna previously lived in the house two decades ago but it is now owned by Gunther, who inherited the property from his grandfather, also called Gunther.

The house features eight bedrooms and has waterfront views.

Gunther currently lives a life of luxury in Madonna’s previous residence with a personal chef, a diamond encrusted collar. He sleeps in the pop star’s former bedroom.

The dog came into the vast fortune because his great-grandfather, also called Gunther, inherited many millions in a trust from his owner, the German countess Karlotta Liebenstein.

Since then, the Gunthers have lived extravagant lifestyles including private jet trips to the Bahamas. Gunther also has a custom-made velvet bed.

The trust, which has a number of caretakers, is now estimated to be worth around $500m (£371m) and is managed by a board which decides when to buy and sell real estate.

Despite the luxuries of the mansion, it is not Gunther’s main residence. He mostly resides in a villa in Tuscany.

The Independent

