Buford, GA

Buford City Schools superintendent to retire

The Times
 6 days ago
Robert Downs

Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs has announced his retirement after more than three decades in public education.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Buford community in this capacity,” Downs said in a statement on the district’s website. “I have faith in our current administrative leadership to carry on Buford’s long-standing tradition of excellence when I retire. Even though I have announced my retirement, there is still so much to accomplish in my remaining time with the Buford Wolves."

Downs will continue to serve as superintendent through the school year. His last day is June 30, 2022.

Downs said in a farewell letter to faculty and parents that he is retiring to spend more time with family.

“During the pandemic’s shutdown, we struggled not seeing our parents as often as we wanted, and it brought to light how fleeting our days with them are,” he wrote. “I realized we wanted to take the opportunity to spend as much time as possible with them.”

Downs said he will assist the board in finding a replacement before he officially steps down.

Downs has served at the school system’s superintendent since January 2019, when he replaced Geye Hamby, who resigned after audio leaked in which a man identified as Hamby used the n-word and made racist comments about Black people.

Downs’ career in education spans 32 years. Before becoming the Buford City Schools superintendent, he served in a number of administrative roles in the Cobb County School District.

Downs earned a bachelor’s of science in education from University of Georgia, a master’s in instructional technology from University of West Georgia and a doctorate in education from Lincoln Memorial University.

Gainesville, GA
