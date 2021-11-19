ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Mills Still Has Faith for the Future

By Conor Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Mills is–in his own words–a big softie. His incredible capacity for emotional generosity is something the writer and director wears on his sleeve, and employs to terrific effect in films like Beginners and 20th Century Women. Both were inspired by his father’s coming out late in life, and his experiences...

theintelligencer.com

Joaquin Phoenix, Mike Mills on sincerity in 'C'mon C'mon'

NEW YORK (AP) — In Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays a New York-based radio journalist who, throughout the movie, records interviews with real kids about their lives, asking them questions like, “What scares you?" and "What makes you happy?”. During the film’s making, Mills would schedule the interviews...
Deadline

Writer-Director Mike Mills Taps Into Experience Of Parenthood For ‘C’mon C’mon’ – The Contenders L.A.

As with his past features Beginners and 20th Century Women, writer-director Mike Mills focused his latest effort, C’mon C’mon, on family—this time honing in not on his relationship with his father or mother, but instead on that between an adult and a child. “The story, the heart of it came from me having a kid, and living with my kid, and experiencing the world with them,” Mills said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles even, “and having someone need you so fully. It’s so intimate, being a parent.” In the A24 pic, Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio journalist whose latest...
Marin Independent Journal

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
solzyatthemovies.com

C’mon C’mon: Mike Mills Delivers Two Films In One

Mike Mills finds a way to deliver two films in one with his newest drama, C’mon C’mon, switching between family and documentary. This is one of those films where it’s a mix of two different films. Writer-director Mike Mills finds a way to weave the stories together. It’s a case where there are two solid films in one. Part of me, however, would like to see more in terms of the documentary side where radio journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is asking children and young adults about the future. The film completed principal photography before the pandemic. One cannot help but think how substantially different that the script would be if produced during the pandemic. Johnny and his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), travel to New York while Johnny’s estranged sister and Jesse’s mom, Viv (Gaby Hoffman), is taking care of her estranged husband, Paul (Scoot Mcnairy). The film finds Johnny–and sometimes Jesse– in a few different cities.
worldofreel.com

‘C’mon C’mon’: New Wave-esque Statement From Mike Mills is Shapeless; Phoenix Miscast

In “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays radio journalist Johnny, a documentary filmmaker whose sister (Gaby Hoffman) asks him to care for her 8-year-old son, Jesse (Woody Norman). Vic is trying to tend to the child’s father, who’s suffering from bipolar disorder. Johnny and Jesse both end up travelling cross-country doing interviews for a news piece he’s working on and, in the process, aw shucks, form a special connection.
Thrillist

How New Orleans Enchanted 'C'mon C'mon' Director Mike Mills

Beginners and 20th Century Women director Mike Mills' latest,C'mon C'mon, is something of a travelogue. The black-and-white film charts Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), an Ira Glass-type radio host, who starts to care for the son of his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), while she is taking care of the kid's troubled father. Johnny's nephew, Jesse (the wonderful Woody Norman), is a savvy and charmingly weird child who likes to pretend he's an orphan and ask his real-life mother about her fake dead children.
Mercury News

Review: Mike Mills weaves a joyful, meandering film

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”. Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent...
thefilmstage.com

Mike Mills on Taking Detours, Geometric Filmmaking, and the Tenderness of C’mon C’mon

Director Mike Mills never shies from talking about his feelings. His films teem with care, compassion, and affection. His characters exude love, or at least wish they were exuding love. His latest is C’mon C’mon, a light comedy-drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman as an uncle and nephew, respectively. Like most stories he writes, the film consists of people spending time together, talking about their emotions—or, more aptly, trying to talk about their emotions. Because sometimes these conversations are hard, especially when you’re having them with someone 30 years younger (or older) than you.
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MovieMaker

The Title of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon Was Inspired By This French Composer

Most people listen to upbeat music while they work out — maybe dance music, top 40, or at least something above 150 beats per minute. But not Mike Mills, writer-director of C’mon C’mon, the new drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman. When Mills is at the gym, he listens to Erik Satie, a French composer of soft, languid piano music from the early 1900s.
