With the allegations surfacing earlier this week that Activision’s own CEO, Bobby Kotick, was fully aware of the ongoing sexual misconduct at Activision Blizzard, it would seem that the employees have begun to rally up, with a recent employee walkout taking place just a couple of days ago, and now a petition to remove the CEO from his position, which has already gathered over 500 employees signatures.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO