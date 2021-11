WEST POINT – The season opener was a nightmare and hard luck followed for another two weeks but Army hockey has finally rediscovered its winning ways. The Black Knights have won four and tied one over their last five games, slowly putting aside an 0-5-1 start. More importantly, Army has earned seven of a possible nine points in the Atlantic Hockey standings over the last three league contests to avoid losing contact with the league leaders.

WEST POINT, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO