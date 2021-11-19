ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

By Scott Stump
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday by a Wisconsin jury on all five counts involving the fatal shooting of two men at protests in Kenosha last year. The 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, had been charged with...

www.today.com

The Independent

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

A state court on Wednesday found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against the men found guilty of murdering him:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Three Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

A jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who’d been shot at close range while running through a residential neighborhood in Georgia. Father and son Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan had each been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, malice murder, felony murder, and other charges. Travis McMichael was the only defendant to be convicted of malice murder. Jurors deliberated for around 10 hours over two days after closing arguments concluded with the prosecution’s final rebuttal Tuesday morning. Throughout the two-week trial, the state described the three defendants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Search On For 2 Suspects Wanted In Shooting That Killed Kevin Tinker Jr., 14, In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Roseland this past weekend. The boy’s mother was shot and killed on the very same block days later. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Thursday night, Area Two detectives are not ready to give out the specific location where the new surveillance video was shot – or if the suspects are also connected to the mom’s murder. But they hope someone will recognize the young men whom they call killers. At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Kevin Tinker Jr., 14,...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Shooting#Milwaukee
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wicked Local

Milton man indicted on first-degree murder charge in July shooting

DEDHAM – A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Milton man on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marquis Simmons in July. The suspect, Myles King, had been charged with murder in Quincy District Court two days after the fatal shooting of Simmons, 25, of Milton, on July 10. King was indicted by the grand jury in Superior Court on Nov. 19.
MILTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Dorchester Man Paroled For Murder Now Faces Charges In Road Rage Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) – A man on parole for a murder conviction was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident. State Police said Wednesday that the incident happened Nov. 17 at the Bowker Overpass at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East. Allegedly the victim, a 59-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that was almost hit by a GMC Acadia that ran a red light. Police Acadia was driven by Joseph Irizarry Sr., of Dorchester. Irizarry and the occupants of the other vehicle – including the victim – began to argue. Irizarry allegedly punched both men in the face and then stabbed the victim before speeding away. State police said Irizarry is on parole from a second-degree murder conviction in a gang-related shooting in Lawrence in 2000. He was paroled in 2020. Irizarry will now face several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Irizarry agreed to surrender to police and is now in prison for a parole violation. He will be arraigned on the new charges.
BOSTON, MA
CBS LA

Exclusive: 2 Men Arrested In Shooting Death Of Father James Vargas At South LA Taco Stand; Family Of Victim Speaks Out

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been taken into custody in the shooting death of a man, in front of his family, near a taco stand in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Jose Rodriguez, 30, and Eric Sanchez, 31, were taken into custody Monday in the slaying of 30-year-old James Vargas, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA Wednesday. Police said Rodriguez is believed to be the gunman. He is charged with murder, while Sanchez is charged with being an accessory after the fact. It was hard for the Vargas family to contain their emotions after hearing about the arrests. “I feel sad,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area on Nov. 20. Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of W Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

NBC News

