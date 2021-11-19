ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS releases January argument calendar

By Brittony Maag
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Txeuz_0d29nMh000

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Nov. 17 released the January argument calendar for the 2021-2022 term, scheduling eight cases for argument. The court will hear eight hours of oral argument between Jan. 10 and 19.

Click the links below to learn more about the cases:

Jan. 10

  1. Gallardo v. Marstiller concerns tort claims and state Medicaid program reimbursement.

Jan. 11

  1. Johnson v. Arteaga-Martinez concerns the right of non-citizens in immigration detention to a bond hearing.
  2. Garland v. Gonzalez concerns the right of non-citizens in immigration detention to a bond hearing and the jurisdiction of federal courts to grant classwide injunctive relief in such cases.

Jan. 12

  1. Boechler, P.C. v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue concerns the time limit to file petitions with the United States Tax Court to review Internal Revenue Service (IRS) determinations.

Jan. 18

  1. Shurtleff v. City of Boston concerns religion, government speech, and whether a city flagpole is a public forum.
  2. Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation concerns Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act (2016) claims.

Jan. 19

  1. Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate concerns federal election law and political campaign finance rules and spending limits.
  2. Concepcion v. United States concerns sentencing requirements and reductions for drug offenses under the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 and the First Step Act.

To date, the court has agreed to hear 49 cases during its 2021-2022 term. Four cases were dismissed and one case was removed from the argument calendar. Eight cases have not yet been scheduled for argument.

Comments / 0

Related
Republic Monitor

US Federal Court Halts Release Of January 6 Documents To Committee

On Thursday, a federal appeals court intervened to prevent the National Archives from handing over Trump administration records to a House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol before a Friday deadline, according to The Hill. Put Hold Release. Just one day before those records are scheduled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Campaign Finance#Federal Court#The Supreme Court#Marstiller#Medicaid#Arteaga Martinez#Internal Revenue Service#Fsia#Senate
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
IRS
Gloucester Daily Times

Column: Does Biden's vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?

In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly testing in lieu of vaccination.
U.S. POLITICS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Pollster Finds Kelly Faces “Alarming” Favorables One Year Out From Election

PHOENIX, AZ – When Sen. Mark Kelly was elected in 2020, his victory marked the first time Arizona was represented by two Democrats in the United States Senate since the early-1950s. Since taking office, Kelly has established himself as more of a party-line Democrat, while his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has ruffled feathers by opposing some of her party’s key priorities. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) suggests that both Democrats could be in danger of losing their runs at re-election.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

437
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy