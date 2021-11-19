SCOTUS releases January argument calendar

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Nov. 17 released the January argument calendar for the 2021-2022 term, scheduling eight cases for argument. The court will hear eight hours of oral argument between Jan. 10 and 19.

Click the links below to learn more about the cases:

Jan. 10

Gallardo v. Marstiller concerns tort claims and state Medicaid program reimbursement.

Jan. 11

Johnson v. Arteaga-Martinez concerns the right of non-citizens in immigration detention to a bond hearing. Garland v. Gonzalez concerns the right of non-citizens in immigration detention to a bond hearing and the jurisdiction of federal courts to grant classwide injunctive relief in such cases.

Jan. 12

Boechler, P.C. v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue concerns the time limit to file petitions with the United States Tax Court to review Internal Revenue Service (IRS) determinations.

Jan. 18

Shurtleff v. City of Boston concerns religion, government speech, and whether a city flagpole is a public forum. Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation concerns Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act (2016) claims.

Jan. 19

Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz for Senate concerns federal election law and political campaign finance rules and spending limits. Concepcion v. United States concerns sentencing requirements and reductions for drug offenses under the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 and the First Step Act.

To date, the court has agreed to hear 49 cases during its 2021-2022 term. Four cases were dismissed and one case was removed from the argument calendar. Eight cases have not yet been scheduled for argument.