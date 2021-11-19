ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Hero 6 is Getting a Spinoff Show

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis could be interesting, but so far there’s no sign of Hiro or anyone else other than Aunt Cass, who was originally voiced by Maya Rudolph. Instead, we get to see Baymax interacting with an elderly lady, Aunt Cass, and even the customers as he attempts to play the part of...

tvovermind.com

cinelinx.com

Big Hero 6 Spin-Off Releases First Trailer

Disney Plus Day has officially begun and the first official trailer for Baymax has arrived. The series will focus on the Big Hero 6 character in a less dramatic and action-filled role, but instead serving as his communities healthcare assistant as Tadashi Hamada originally programmed him in the film. See the trailer below:
Collider

‘Baymax!’ Series Trailer Has Everyone’s Favorite ‘Big Hero 6’ Health Care Robot Helping Others

As part of the Disney+ Day announcements, the streamer released today the first trailer for Baymax!, a new animated series that serves as a spin-off to 2014’s animated feature film Big Hero 6. The story is set to follow fan-favorite Baymax, a health care robot that goes around the fictional city of San Fransokyo assisting people in need of help.
flickeringmyth.com

Baymax is back in first trailer for Disney+’s Big Hero 6 spinoff series

Big Hero 6 may not be Disney’s biggest hit ever, but it made a lasting impression on fans – especially the lovable Baymax, who served as a scene-stealer in the first film. Now the hero will return in his own series, simply titled Baymax!, and in the new trailer, we see Baymax as he adventures around San Fransokyo, trying to help everyone. This includes taking extra long to put on a coffee lid at the Lucky Cat Cafe, again safety first in the world of Baymax.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: WandaVision Spinoff Series Focusing on Agatha Gets a NAME

Marvel and Disney have been really busy lately releasing new content!. They’ve released WandaVision, Loki, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Eternals, and more just this year! There is a lot more on the way, too, including a new spinoff series of WandaVision focusing on Agatha Harkness. And, Disney just released the NAME for the new series!!
Maya Rudolph
94.9 KYSS FM

‘Baymax!’ Trailer: A Big Hero Strikes Out on His Own

Disney is celebrating their Disney+ Day by unveiling a ton of sneak peeks at the streaming service’s upcoming movies and shows. (You can follow along at the Disney+ Twitter account, where they’re posting new stuff approximately every six seconds.) The highlights so far include the debut of the first teaser for Baymax!, the Big Hero 6 spinoff series starring everyone’s favorite squishy healthcare robot that’s coming to Disney+ next summer.
IGN

Big Hero 6 Series, Baymax! Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2022

Disney has revealed that a new Big Hero 6 series titled Baymax! will be coming to Disney Plus in Summer 2022, and revealed a first trailer. As shared by the company during Disney+ Day, the series, which is named after its titular hero and fan-favorite inflatable computerized robot, will return to screens in the Summer of next year. The show marks the first animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios and will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.
Collider

Agatha Harkness Spinoff TV Show Reveals Title, First Logo

We now have an official title for the planned WandaVision spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Agatha: House of Harkness has been announced today, along with a first look at the TV show's official logo. The news was unveiled as part of Disney+ Day, which celebrates the streaming service's second anniversary and promises to reveal lots of first-looks and announcements from across the Disney properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and much more.
geekspin

Aqua Teen Hunger Force spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces gets its first teaser

Adult Swim has dropped the first-look clip at the Aqua Teen Hunger Force spinoff series AquaDonk Side Pieces. Aqua Teen Hunger Force, which ran for 11 seasons on Adult Swim from 2000 to 2015, followed the surreal adventures and antics of three anthropomorphic fast-food items: Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad, who live together as roommates and frequently interact with their human next-door neighbor, Carl Brutananadilewski.
Polygon

Earthworm Jim, the cult classic video game hero, is getting a new TV show

Earthworm Jim is back, and he’s gearing up for a new animated TV show. Earthworm Jim, Beyond the Groovy will follow the titular hero and his new crew (two other worm cadets and a giant bull, by the looks of it) through space as they try to find Earth. Software publisher Interplay Entertainment is partnering with the Agency for the Performing Arts to create the show.
epicstream.com

Who is Echo in Hawkeye? New Character Gets Spinoff Announced During Disney Plus Day

Even before her debut, Echo secures her own spinoff. Who is she?. As seen in various trailers and teasers of Hawkeye, a new character will be introduced, Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, and even before her debut in the MCU, she already gets a spinoff series which was announced during the Disney Plus Day. Who is she and how will her presence in the series be relevant to the story moving forward?
Elite Daily

A Hawkeye Character Is Already Getting A Spinoff Series

Like Daredevil before it, Hawkeye is about street-level superheroes, people who don’t have superpowers, just a whole lot of training. Both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are technically vigilantes, individuals bringing down organized crime and punishing the rich for using their wealth for ill-gotten gains. But there’s one other way Hawkeye is like its Netflix predecessor: it’s introducing an anti-hero who will headline their own spinoff. Disney+’s Echo is set to follow Hawkeye’s limited series in the coming year.
TVOvermind

What Would a Prequel Show to The Eternals Look Like?

It might be nice to see flashbacks to other worlds and other species that the Eternals have dealt with in their long, long lives, but it does sound as though any prequel series that might come to Disney+ would focus instead on earth and the individual Eternals. That might also be nice to see since there is a lot of stories to get through, and one movie, no matter how long it was, didn’t feel adequate. It would also be interesting to see if Thena suffered any other fugue states in the past that were devastating for those around her. Seeing as how the Eternals helped to shape human history, it would be kind of fun to see how they did this over the centuries. And yes, it would even be kind of interesting to see a young Thor following Kingo around, especially to see if it was like the vain Eternal said or if the MCU would show this in another light. However it might happen, this could be an intriguing show that people might likely watch since it would help to expand the MCU just a bit further.
