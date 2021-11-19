ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulcé Sloan Discusses HBCU Marching Bands’ Impact On ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

Dulcé Sloan breaks down how Black marching bands became the phenomenon they are today in another Dul-Sayin’ segment on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah .

The comedian and actor is a correspondent on Trevor Noah’s show, where she spreads awareness about a range of topics in her funny and informative segment, Dul-Sayin.’

In this special video, Dulcé chronicles the evolution of HBCU bands. She shared her thoughts on the impact of HBCU bands as it relates to its influence throughout history and in today’s biggest pop culture references.

“Today the impact of HBCU bands and their dancers is all over pop culture,” Sloan recalls throughout the nearly five-minute video.

The comic details how songs, movies and even Beyoncé’s iconic Coachella performance showcase the significance of HBCU marching band culture. Sloan highlights its historical importance in the beginning of the video before she goes on to discuss its impact today.

An activity that was once forced upon Black people has become one of Black culture’s favorite past times. Notable HBCU marching bands like Southern University, FAMU, and Jackson State (which was referenced in Sloan’s segment) have been known to transform hit songs into memorable ballads, noteworthy dance routines and comradery that transcends a lifetime. True band geeks always recount their joyful days in marching band, remembering memories that only real band lovers would understand.

Check out Dulcé Sloan’s honest and hilarious recap of the Black marching band experience in her latest Dul Sayin’ segment on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah below.

