ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update

By thn
Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 19, 2021, there are currently 7,275 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,726* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, and an 81-year old female from Greenbrier County.

*The death of a 67-year old male from Jefferson County that posted to the dashboard on November 18, 2021, has been determined to be a duplicate reporting and has been removed from the total deaths.

“Too many West Virginia families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent further loss of life by scheduling your vaccine or booster shot today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (597), Boone (121), Braxton (49), Brooke (96), Cabell (249), Calhoun (52), Clay (38), Doddridge (13), Fayette (215), Gilmer (21), Grant (92), Greenbrier (86), Hampshire (130), Hancock (94), Hardy (90), Harrison (314), Jackson (85), Jefferson (230), Kanawha (500), Lewis (78), Lincoln (118), Logan (124), Marion (294), Marshall (154), Mason (88), McDowell (74), Mercer (287), Mineral (101), Mingo (133), Monongalia (249), Monroe (36), Morgan (67), Nicholas (176), Ohio (206), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (29), Preston (164), Putnam (299), Raleigh (278), Randolph (92), Ritchie (21), Roane (69), Summers (28), Taylor (75), Tucker (21), Tyler (24), Upshur (127), Wayne (102), Webster (76), Wetzel (83), Wirt (25), Wood (265), Wyoming (69). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

The post DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andover Townsman

DHHR reports 6,727 current active Covid-19 cases statewide

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Nov. 12, there are currently 6,727 active Covid-19 cases statewide. No deaths have been reported since the last report (most likely attributed to yesterday’s state holiday) with a total of 4,610 deaths attributed to Covid-19. CURRENT ACTIVE...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

DHHR reports new COVID-19 cases top 1,000 mark

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state has recorded more than 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. New numbers released Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources show 1,138 new cases. Active COVID-19 cases are at 6,727. That number was below the 6,000 mark earlier this week.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WVNews

West Virginia DHHR reports 26 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths. The agency has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old male from Boone County, a 32-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Preston County, a 67-year-old male from Grant County, a 77-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old female from Wayne County, a 67-year-old female from Barbour County, a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Lewis County, a 53-year-old male from Wayne County, a 94-year-old male from Harrison County, a 40-year-old male from Harrison County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old female from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Putnam County, a 64-year-old female from Jackson County, an 83-year-old male from Morgan County, a 62-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 65-year-old male from Mercer County, an 84-year-old female from Taylor County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old male from Webster County, a 58-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 47-year-old male from Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

DHHR reports latest COVID-19 case numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state DHHR reported 970 new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s dashboard update. There were also 22 additional deaths. Total deaths are now at 4,698. New deaths included a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Barbour County, a 52-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Brooke County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 34-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 73-year old male from Preston County.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Active COVID-19 cases rise back above 7,000 in DHHR’s Friday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active COVID-19 cases are above 7,000 in West Virginia for the first time this November. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 7,275 active cases in Friday’s report, up more than 300 from Thursday. 1,363 new cases were added Friday. The active case total was last above 7,000 Oct. 30 at 7,364.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
mybuckhannon.com

COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia crosses 4,700 on Thursday, DHHR says

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Thursday that 6,934 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the Mountain State. That’s an increase of 472 since the last report. Locally, COVID-19 cases are active in Upshur (125), Barbour (94), Lewis (65), Randolph (101) and Webster (74) counties....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported Friday more than 3,200 new cases of COVID-19. That includes data the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services didn't report on Thursday. State offices were closed for Veterans Day. According to the state health department, 2,419 people tested positive for COVID-19 using PCR tests. The daily average for the testing method The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
10TV

WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the state. Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Thomas Herchline, professor of medicine with Boonshoft School of Medicine, as well as Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhhr Cabinet#Berkeley#Monongalia
Hinton News

Justice Continues To Urge Vaccine Booster Shots

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports, as of Sunday, Oct.31, that there are 7,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the Mountain State, 5,579 of which are the more contagious Delta variant of the virus. There have been 272,532 cases reported since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 4,426 residents […] The post Justice Continues To Urge Vaccine Booster Shots appeared first on The Hinton News.
JUSTICE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawsuit settlement breaks down between unvaccinated students and Louisiana medical school

Settlement negotiations appear to have broken down for three medical students who are suing a north Louisiana medical school over its COVID-19 vaccination requirement.  The students asked a federal court in Monroe Tuesday to amend their complaint, lodging new allegations that the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) implemented new discriminatory policies that require […] The post Lawsuit settlement breaks down between unvaccinated students and Louisiana medical school appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
news-shield.com

Wisconsin booster numbers released, Dane County to keep mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Nearly 1 million people in Wisconsin have gotten their coronavirus booster. The state’s Department of Health Services reported its booster dose count for the first time Tuesday. DHS said 915,428 people have gotten an extra dose of the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson shot. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
355
Followers
266
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy