Summers County, WV

Santa Arrests Summers County Sheriff

By BY REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Jru_0d29mZt000

BREAKING NEWS: Santa has arrested the Sheriff of Summers County! For a good cause.

According to a report from Summers County Deputies, Santa is incredibly adamant about making sure the children and families in Summers County who are in need, have a great Christmas. Because of this, he has arrested the Sheriff of Summers County so that he can take over Team 900 (Summers County Sheriff's Department) and complete this mission.

Now, Santa and his newly acquired deputies are asking for a little help from the community. The department is now accepting monetary donations for this project. There are a few different ways to submit a donation. The first option is to drop off donations at the Sheriff's Office during normal business hours. Donations may also be mailed to 123 Temple Street, Hinton WV, 25951. If writing a check, please make it payable to Summers County Sheriff Department, per the report.

The report further states that if Santa is successful in his mission, he has agreed to turn the department and Team 900 back over to Sheriff Faris. Consider helping Santa and his deputies help the people of Summers County this holiday season.

For more information, contact the Sheriff's Department by calling 304-466-7111 or reach out through the department's Facebook page.

The post Santa Arrests Summers County Sheriff appeared first on The Hinton News .

Hinton News

Hinton Police Department Swears in New Officers

The Hinton Police Department swore in two new officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Joining the team are Patrolman Stephen Thomas and Patrolman Hunter Bragg. For many years, the Hinton Police department has protected and served the city of Hinton West Virginia. Under the leadership of the current Chief of Police Nathan Allen, these two new officers are joining that long history. In the announcement provided by the department, officials ask the community to "Join us in wishing Patrolman Stephen Thomas and Patrolman Hunter Bragg a long and rewarding career." The post Hinton Police Department Swears in New Officers appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Santa's Mailbox Pops Up In Hinton

Santa's special Christmas mailbox has popped up in the small town of Hinton. It recently appeared in the courtyard of the Memorial Building. However, it is only going to be there for a short time. This means that all letters must be placed in the box no later than Dec. 15. Children are able to write a letter to Santa and be sure he will see it in plenty of time for Christmas. Also, Santa is sending return letters. If parents ensure that the child's name and address are placed legibly on the outside of the envelope, Santa will reply to that letter. Hinton's Hometown Christmas Holiday is encouraging parents to share their photos of using Santa's mailbox with the hashtag #hintonshometownchristmas. For more information, visit the organization's, Facebook Page. The post Santa's Mailbox Pops Up In Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Cans for Christmas Event Held in Summers County

The Wynes Facility for Families and Children is holding a canned food drive event, Cans for Christmas. Throughout the month of November, all of the way until December 13, the organization is collecting non-perishable food items. Then, on December 17, the items collected will be handed out to those who need them. Donating to the event is easy. Take canned or boxed, non-perishable food to Big Four which is the drop-off point. Big Four is located at 300 Temple Street in Hinton. All of the food that is gathered during this drive will be handed out on December 17 between 5 and...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Mrs. Claus Returning to Hinton

Mrs. Claus stopped by Hinton in 2020 to help local kids shop for gifts for their families. Word has just come from the North Pole that Mrs. Claus will once again be coming to Hinton to help out the children of Summers County. At her special market, every item costs only $1. That way children do not have to worry about being able to afford something nice. Anyone who would like to shop at the Mrs. Claus Market may do so on December 10 between 5 and 7 p.m. She will have her market set up at the McCreery Event Center....
HINTON, WV
Summers County, WV
Hinton News

DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 19, 2021, there are currently 7,275 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,726* deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mineral […] The post DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update appeared first on The Hinton News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

Veterans Day Ceremony to be Held in Hinton

A ceremony honoring local veterans will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building in Hinton. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook titled "Hinton Veterans Day Ceremony" or reach out to Laura Lilly Cochran also via Facebook. In addition to this event, Summers County Council on Aging Inc. will have a Veterans Day program on Nov. 10. The program will be followed by a free lunch for veterans over the age of 60. For more information on this event, contact Summers County Council on Aging at 304-466-4019. The post Veterans Day Ceremony to be Held in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Food Giveaway Held Near Pipestem

The Helpful Harvest Food Bank in Speedway will be handing out “Harvest Boxes” between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Vehicles are asked not to line up until the team has finished unloading and moved the trucks. The lot will be roped off. Event organizers ask that anyone who has or has been […] The post Food Giveaway Held Near Pipestem appeared first on The Hinton News.
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

Railroad Crossing Maintenance Scheduled in Summers County

According to a social media announcement from Summers County Commissioner Mike Gore, CSX recently released a tentative schedule for railroad crossing maintenance in Summers County. This includes three crossings in the Hinton area and three in the Pence Springs area. During this work, crossings will be closed. In Pence Springs, the included crossings are on […] The post Railroad Crossing Maintenance Scheduled in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

REACHH Holds Annual Trunk or Treat in Hinton

Summers County REACHH held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23. Various groups and organizations were present to hand out goodies to children who attended. Kids from around the county dressed up and came out for some Halloween fun, filled with all manner of treats. The executive director of REACHH, Doris Selko said they are, "extremely pleased with it." Selko went on to say, "We didn't get to do it last year because of COVID, so we really had a good time doing it this year and trying to get back on track." "We had about, I think...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
