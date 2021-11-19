ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, WV

Justice Urges Residents To 'Seek Out A Booster Shot'

By BY MATTHEW YOUNG
 6 days ago

During his Friday, November 12 coronavirus response media-briefing, Gov. Jim Justice once again implored eligible West Virginians to “seek out a booster shot as soon as possible.”

“We have had 1,072,338 West Virginians get their first shot,” Justice said. “But we only have 48,893 that have received their booster shot. We’re sitting at less than 5% of vaccinated people that have gotten their booster shot. We’re making progress, but it’s just too slow.”

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, 283,075 cases of COVID-19 have been identified within the state since the onset of the pandemic, 6,758 of which remain currently active. A total of 4,610 West Virginians have died due to complications stemming from the virus.

“You have got to get that booster shot,” Justice continued Friday. “Our medical experts would look right at you and say if you’re six months out from your initial vaccines, and you have not gotten your booster shot, you may be no better off than those who never got vaccinated.”

Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer also spoke during Friday’s briefing, and reiterated the governor’s sentiments.

“Based on the information put out by the CDC and the FDA, most all West Virginians 18 and above are now eligible for a booster, and we encourage everyone to get a booster,” Hoyer said. “Based on the data that we have, we have an additional increase of vaccinated patients in the hospital and we know that we must get that turned around.”

According to a statement released by the governor’s office, “Per the latest CDC recommendations, individuals who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot if it has been at least six months since they completed their initial series of shots and they fall into at least one of the following groups:

  • 65 years and older
  • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
  • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Per the CDC, eligible individuals now may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

If you are eligible for the booster shot, you can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with your vaccination card to receive the booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.”

To support the push for vaccinations and booster shots, Justice also announced, this week, that round three of the “Do It For Babydog: Save A Life, Change Your Life” vaccination sweepstakes has begun, and registration is now open.

As explained in the press release: “Round three is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated. This round of the sweepstakes is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.”

As of Sunday, The percent positivity in Greenbrier County was 4.39, while the infection rate was 28.85. In Monroe County, the percent positivity was 4.08, while the infection rate was 21.52. And in Pocahontas County, the percent positivity was 2.81, while the infection rate was 15.89.

At present, 523 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 164 of whom are being cared for in the state’s intensive care units. Currently 88 West Virginians are receiving treatment through ventilators.

Summers County Coping With Teacher Shortage

Hiring certified teachers has become one of our greatest challenges in Summers County. The extremely low number of students in our colleges and universities entering teacher education programs is alarming. Applicants for teaching positions in Summers County are too few to replace the teachers who are retiring or for those teachers who leave Summers County […] The post Summers County Coping With Teacher Shortage appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Longanacre Requests PIT Elimination Plan Be Revisited

During his February 2021 “State of the State” address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice unveiled the outline of his proposal to eliminate the state’s income tax. The plan was met with equal parts praise and ridicule by members of both major political parties. Many believed that the controversial plan was exactly what the Mountain State […] The post Longanacre Requests PIT Elimination Plan Be Revisited appeared first on The Hinton News.
POLITICS
Hinton, WV
