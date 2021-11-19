Holiday Vendor Events

The holiday season has arrived and Hinton is preparing to celebrate with two major vendor events, among other activities. Each event will feature a wide array of vendors spread throughout Hinton. With it being the season of giving, there is no better time to start crossing names off of your gift list. Many of the vendors sell handmade creations. Consider shopping small for that long list of holiday gifts.

First up is Small Business Saturday. On November 27, Hinton will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with vendors filling the Historic McCreery Hotel as well as the Magnolia Room. More than 25 vendors are registered to set up at the event which begins at 10 a.m. In addition to all of the vendors, Hinton is also home to multiple small businesses that are a staple of the community.

Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized event. Each year, the celebration occurs the day after Black Friday, an event known for its cheap prices and crowds waiting to buy gifts. This is a day when companies large and small, run special sales on their wares for one day only. However, on Small Business Saturday, all of the attention turns away from the corporations to small businesses everywhere. It does not matter whether that business has a permanent location, primarily operates online or only travels to events.

On Small Business Saturday as well as Black Friday, a local photographer is offering Christmas Portraits. Friday’s hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Spaces are limited for these Portraits. The photographer, Patricia Biars suggests making an appointment sooner rather than later. The event will take place at the Hinton Hub.

While shopping in Hinton during Small Business Saturday, be sure to fill out a card to be entered to win the Guest House gift basket. The basket is filled with items and gift certificates from local businesses.

The second event is Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival. This event will take place on Saturday, December 4 between 3 and 8 p.m. Not only will there be a vendor event at this festival, but there will also be a tree lighting ceremony, parade, carriage rides, photos with the Grinch, a Santa Sprint and so much more.

Many vendors have signed up for the festival including B&S Uniquities, Adam’s Custom Creations, Glendora’s Soap and many more. The Oak Grove Methodist Church will be set up with their staple jams, jellies and apple butter as well as other items.

Santa will also be out and about during Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival, be sure to look for him! While looking, don’t forget to grab a snack from the delicious food that will be available.

Take a small break from shopping at 6 p.m. to watch the parade make its way through the streets of Hinton. There will be floats and all manner of entries filling the streets with Christmas fun.

For more information on these events, visit the “Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Holiday” Facebook page.

The post Holiday Vendor Events appeared first on The Hinton News .