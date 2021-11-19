ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Three Additional COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

The Summers County Health Department announced that they have received “official confirmation” of three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county. This marks Summers County’s 31st 32nd and 33rd such deaths. The first two were announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 and the third was announced on Friday, Nov. 19. Both via the health department’s Facebook page.

No other information is being released at this time but the health department asks that the community keep the families of the three individuals in their “thoughts and prayers.”

