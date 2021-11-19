ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

2021 Snow King And Queen

Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

Snow Queen, Ellie Lorraine Rhodes is the daughter of Billy and Paula Rhodes of Hinton. She is a senior at Summers County High School. After graduating in the spring, Ellie plans to attend West Virginia University majoring in Sports and Adventure Media. Ellie is Student Body President, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Key Club. Ellie enjoys spending time with family and friends and playing with her dog Murphy.

Snow King, Bryson Joseph Keaton is the son of Bill and Tonya Keaton of Hilldale. Bryson is a senior at Summers County High School. After graduating in the spring, Bryson plans to attend West Virginia University and major in Sports Management. Bryson is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Key Club. Bryson enjoys playing basketball, watching basketball, spending time with friends, and playing with his dog Melo.

