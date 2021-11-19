ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Lifelong Resident Recognized as 2021 'Spirit Of Hinton'

By thn
Hinton News
Hinton News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kb1Kg_0d29mMen00

Lifelong Hinton resident Cleo Mathews has been recognized as the 2021 Spirit of Hinton. Along with this honor Mrs. Cleo Mathews will serve as the Grand Marshal in City of Hinton’s Christmas Parade and light the city’s Christmas tree December 4. Mayor Jack Scott said “there’s no one more deserving of this honor than Cleo. She has exemplified the spirit of this community for her adult life and continues to do so today. We are delighted to honor her this year.”

Cleo served Hinton as Mayor from 2001-2008, delighted in the vision of creating an artist village and bringing new life into the historic railroad town. Her dedication as a teacher and, later, President of the West Virginia State Board of Education, highlights her passion for education. Her big heart and tireless diplomacy have repeatedly proven successful. Commitment to team work and deliberate focus has led to the development of Main Street Long Term Care unit at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital. Working diligently with others has also led to groundbreaking of new independent senior living units where Hinton’s brick row used to be. Her brick and mortar contributions to the city can be observed well into the future and she has other civic projects well underway for the community.

An afternoon and evening of festivities are planned for Uptown Hinton Saturday, December 4. The Hinton Hometown Christmas will feature dozens of vendors with food and a range of gift selections stretching from the Magnolia Room to the McCreery Hotel on 2nd Avenue, all along Temple Street to the City Park on 3rd Avenue. The celebration begins at 3:00 p.m., the City of Hinton Hometown Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m., live music and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 8:00 p.m.

The post Lifelong Resident Recognized as 2021 'Spirit Of Hinton' appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hinton News

Monthly Tire Collection Taking Place In Hinton

Hinton is preparing for the November Monthly Tire Collection. The event is sponsored by The City of Hinton, REAP, dep (WV Environmental Protection - driven by employee pride) and Safe and Sound Security. During the October event, 520 tires were gathered. The event is scheduled for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 27. Tires may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A large trailer has already been brought into the drop-off point which is the lot beside Twin State Salon Supply. For anyone unfamiliar, it is the first lot past Summers County ARH. For more information, go to the Hinton Full Steam Ahead Facebook page. The post Monthly Tire Collection Taking Place In Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Project Buggy Buddy Needs Your Help

Project Buggy Buddy is the newest effort from the Summers County Library to aid residents. The goal of this project is to provide a fleet of collapsible wagon “buggies” that can be checked out the same way a book is checked out. Then, citizens can use the wagons to haul groceries when walking home rather […] The post Project Buggy Buddy Needs Your Help appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Cans for Christmas Event Held in Summers County

The Wynes Facility for Families and Children is holding a canned food drive event, Cans for Christmas. Throughout the month of November, all of the way until December 13, the organization is collecting non-perishable food items. Then, on December 17, the items collected will be handed out to those who need them. Donating to the event is easy. Take canned or boxed, non-perishable food to Big Four which is the drop-off point. Big Four is located at 300 Temple Street in Hinton. All of the food that is gathered during this drive will be handed out on December 17 between 5 and...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Mrs. Claus Returning to Hinton

Mrs. Claus stopped by Hinton in 2020 to help local kids shop for gifts for their families. Word has just come from the North Pole that Mrs. Claus will once again be coming to Hinton to help out the children of Summers County. At her special market, every item costs only $1. That way children do not have to worry about being able to afford something nice. Anyone who would like to shop at the Mrs. Claus Market may do so on December 10 between 5 and 7 p.m. She will have her market set up at the McCreery Event Center....
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

Alderson Town Council To Discuss Beginning Of Mayor Removal Process

At the request of a council member, the Alderson Town Council will consider beginning removal proceedings against Mayor Travis Copenhaver in the December meeting. Shortly before the Thursday, November 11, meeting ended, Councilmember Charlie Lobban called for council to discuss the charges against Copenhaver and the consideration for removal proceedings to begin. Copenhaver called for a motion to adjourn after he and local attorney Ryan Keesee spoke on Copenhaver’s criminal charges emerging from an incident in July - felony burglary, conspiracy, child neglect and misdemeanor assault. “I'll make that motion, [but] I would like this put on the agenda for the next meeting...
ALDERSON, WV
Hinton News

Veterans Day Ceremony to be Held in Hinton

A ceremony honoring local veterans will be held at the Summers County Memorial Building in Hinton. The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook titled "Hinton Veterans Day Ceremony" or reach out to Laura Lilly Cochran also via Facebook. In addition to this event, Summers County Council on Aging Inc. will have a Veterans Day program on Nov. 10. The program will be followed by a free lunch for veterans over the age of 60. For more information on this event, contact Summers County Council on Aging at 304-466-4019. The post Veterans Day Ceremony to be Held in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Paving Project Nov. 8 – 12

According to an announcement from the city of Hinton via social media, more paving is set to take place during the week of Nov. 8 through 12. During this week, the areas being paved include Pine Street, Terrace Street, Taylor Street and Locust Street. Plan travel and parking accordingly. The post Hinton Paving Project Nov. 8 – 12 appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Paving in Hinton to Resume November 3

According to an announcement from the city of Hinton, paving in town is set to resume on Wednesday, Nov. 3. At this time, Fayette Street, 14th Avenue, 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue will be paved. Plan travel routes accordingly. The post Paving in Hinton to Resume November 3 appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#The Grand Marshal#Christmas Tree Lighting#The Hinton News
Hinton News

No Shave for the Brave Needs Participants

It is once again time for the annual REACHH fundraiser, No Shave for the Brave November. During November, anyone in the area who can grow facial hair can compete to raise money for the REACHH Child Advocacy Center (CAC). At the end of the fundraiser, there will be awards for the best and worst beards. The fundraiser is hosted entirely through an online platform. Participants sign up at https://noshave2021.causevox.com/, where they will post pictures of their progress. The goal is to not shave throughout the entire month. There is a $25 fee to sign up and then, people donate money, on...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

REACHH Holds Annual Trunk or Treat in Hinton

Summers County REACHH held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23. Various groups and organizations were present to hand out goodies to children who attended. Kids from around the county dressed up and came out for some Halloween fun, filled with all manner of treats. The executive director of REACHH, Doris Selko said they are, "extremely pleased with it." Selko went on to say, "We didn't get to do it last year because of COVID, so we really had a good time doing it this year and trying to get back on track." "We had about, I think...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Dear Recycle Lady

Dear Recycle Lady, Are we really to throw regular flashlight batteries in the landfill now? Hearing-aid batteries? Regret Batteries Don’t Recycle Dear Regret Batteries Don’t Recycle, Unfortunately, we are currently unable to recycle flashlight batteries, except for rechargeable ones. Thus, there is no alternative other than to throw them in the trash. However, according to […] The post Dear Recycle Lady appeared first on The Hinton News.
ENVIRONMENT
Hinton News

Summers County Halloween Events

Summers County is preparing for a whole host of events to celebrate All Hallows Eve. From Trick or Treating to costume contests, there is something for everyone. Here is a list of some of the Halloween events Summers County has to offer. Trick or Treating in Hinton will be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30 between […] The post Summers County Halloween Events appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
355
Followers
266
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy