Lifelong Resident Recognized as 2021 'Spirit Of Hinton'

Lifelong Hinton resident Cleo Mathews has been recognized as the 2021 Spirit of Hinton. Along with this honor Mrs. Cleo Mathews will serve as the Grand Marshal in City of Hinton’s Christmas Parade and light the city’s Christmas tree December 4. Mayor Jack Scott said “there’s no one more deserving of this honor than Cleo. She has exemplified the spirit of this community for her adult life and continues to do so today. We are delighted to honor her this year.”

Cleo served Hinton as Mayor from 2001-2008, delighted in the vision of creating an artist village and bringing new life into the historic railroad town. Her dedication as a teacher and, later, President of the West Virginia State Board of Education, highlights her passion for education. Her big heart and tireless diplomacy have repeatedly proven successful. Commitment to team work and deliberate focus has led to the development of Main Street Long Term Care unit at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital. Working diligently with others has also led to groundbreaking of new independent senior living units where Hinton’s brick row used to be. Her brick and mortar contributions to the city can be observed well into the future and she has other civic projects well underway for the community.

An afternoon and evening of festivities are planned for Uptown Hinton Saturday, December 4. The Hinton Hometown Christmas will feature dozens of vendors with food and a range of gift selections stretching from the Magnolia Room to the McCreery Hotel on 2nd Avenue, all along Temple Street to the City Park on 3rd Avenue. The celebration begins at 3:00 p.m., the City of Hinton Hometown Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m., live music and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 8:00 p.m.

