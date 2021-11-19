Mrs. Claus Returning to Hinton

Mrs. Claus stopped by Hinton in 2020 to help local kids shop for gifts for their families. Word has just come from the North Pole that Mrs. Claus will once again be coming to Hinton to help out the children of Summers County. At her special market, every item costs only $1. That way children do not have to worry about being able to afford something nice.

Anyone who would like to shop at the Mrs. Claus Market may do so on December 10 between 5 and 7 p.m. She will have her market set up at the McCreery Event Center. No matter which item a child would like to purchase, the cost will not be more than $1. Plus, kids will have the opportunity to chat with THE Mrs. Claus, maybe have her pass along a Christmas request to her husband, Santa? Also, thanks to an elf from the local branch of Santa Headquarters, there will be a gift wrapping station.

While Mrs. Claus is preparing to set up with her table of goodies, she is asking for a bit of help from the adults. To make sure there are plenty of items for kids to purchase, Mrs. Claus and her elves are asking for donations. The money donated will go towards buying the items that will be available at the market. Anything left over will be donated to purchasing gifts for local kids. There are several ways to donate and become an honorary elf. All donations go through Head Elf, Andrea Richmond. She can accept Facebook Pay, PayPal, CashApp, cash or check. Message her through Facebook for more information on how to donate.

For more information on the Mrs. Claus Market or helping out the elves, check out the Hinton's Hometown Christmas Holiday Facebook page or reach out to Andrea Richmond. Consider helping Mrs. Claus make some children's holidays a little brighter. Plus, who wouldn't want to be an honorary elf?

