ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mark Cerny Talks About The PlayStation 5, And How It Was Built

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video from WIRED features PlayStation’s own Mark Cerny talking about the PlayStation 5, how it was created, and a lot of the thinking that he put into the design of the console. The video is...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Slack was built for humans. Now its tools talk, too.

Slack wants to help your work tools talk with each other, and with you — all on Slack's new platform, unveiled at its annual Frontiers conference Tuesday. Slack is the central hub of communication for at least 177,000 paying customers. With everyone working from home, it positioned itself as the ideal "digital headquarters" for companies, releasing tools like Slack Huddles to facilitate more connection. But work is about more than talking, and our work is spread across more apps than ever. "We want to make it so that Slack is highly customizable in the sense that you can get more of the business outcomes you need inside of Slack using the apps you have today," said Steve Wood, Slack's head of platform.
TECHNOLOGY
NME

PlayStation 5’s lead system architect Mark Cerny reveals hardware secrets

A new video from Wired sees Mark Cerny discuss his role in creating the PlayStation 5 system and the challenges included. Mark Cerny is a developer who worked on games like Crash Bandicoot and Marvel’s Spider-Man. He was the lead systems architect for creating the PS5 and, in the video, discusses how the console came to be (thanks, VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS5 UI Changes Hinted As Sony Patent Reveals Plans To Make Switching Applications Faster

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a new patent that suggests the electronics giant is looking to implement changes to the PS5 UI. According to the patent, which may not just be limited to PS5 but also could be for future hardware iterations, Sony is looking to make it easier for the user to change to another application without leaving the game you’re playing.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cerny
psu.com

Wanderer Devs Hope PSVR 2 Will Offer Improved Tracking, More Intuitive Controls

Sony’s upcoming PSVR 2 should offer a higher quality performance that includes better tracking and more intuitive controls, the developers behind upcoming VR adventurer Wanderer have revealed during an interview with GamingBolt. M-Theory and Oddboy reveals that they’re excited for what PSVR 2 will bring to the table, with higher...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Chrono Cross Is Reportedly The ‘Big PlayStation Remake’ Leaked By Composer

The much-publicised PlayStation remake teased by musician Éabha McMahon earlier this year is reportedly Chrono Cross, the Square Enix classic PSOne title released in 1999. The Chrono Cross remake is apparent in development for multiple platforms, and was also leaked on the list of unannounced titles via the Nvidia database. Furthermore, Nick Baker, the co-founder of XboxEra, has also claimed that the game is indeed a remake of Chrono Cross.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Design
psu.com

PlayStation Home Restored On PS3 Thanks To Fan Groups

Here’s something I thought I’d never write in 2021: PlayStation Home is back online for PS3! Well, technically it’s not officially back by way of Sony, but rather, via a dedicated bunch of fans who have managed to resurrect the servers for the online social platform. Destination Home Team and...
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

How to change or reset your PlayStation Network password

To do a PlayStation password reset, you'll need to go to the "Account Management" section of your PS4's Settings. If you forget your PlayStation Network password, you can reset it using Sony's account management webpage. You can also add two-factor verification to your PSN account from the account management web...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
psu.com

Uncharted 4 On PC And PS5 Might Not Include Multiplayer

Uncharted 4 when it originally launched on the PS4 included a multiplayer component that was made quite popular in Uncharted 2 and continued on since. The PS5 and PC remasters however for Uncharted 4 likely won’t include any online multiplayer component – at least that’s what the ESRB might be saying.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 – When Is The New Update Coming To PS4, PS5

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5, When Is Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Coming To PS4 & PS5, Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Release Date, Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 PS4 – CD Projekt RED is currently working on the next Cyberpunk update, and folk are understandably eager to know when it’s coming out on PS4 and PS5. What can we expect?
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Hell Let Loose PS5 Update 1.007 Deployed To Fix Spawn-Point Issues

Developer Black Matter has rolled out the Hell Let Loose update 1.007 patch notes for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which targets a specific issue with spawn points. You can read up on the full list of Hell Let Loose patch notes below. There’s no new content with this latest...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy