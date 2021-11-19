Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “ Tell Me Lies ,” Hulu confirmed to Variety . He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten ’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.

“Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them.

Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people that he uses as a way to survive, though he hides a dark side underneath his charm. He brings out a frightening side of Lucy when they meet, spurning a journey of repercussions that neither could have predicted.

White had his breakout role in 2019, when he played Brendan in the Kathryn Hahn-led HBO limited series “Mrs. Fletcher.” Up next, he will appear in Michael Bay’s thriller film “Ambulance” and the upcoming “Pet Sematary” prequel film at Paramount Plus. He is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

“Tell Me Lies” was first announced as being in development at Hulu back in September 2020 as part of a first-look deal Emma Roberts and her Belletrist TV banner signed with the streamer. The news of a series order and Van Patten’s casting came in August 2021.

Meaghan Oppenheimer adapts the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also executive producing are Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski via Belletrist, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan via Rebelle Media and Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer via Vice’s Refinery29. Lovering will serve as a consulting producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Deadline first reported White’s casting.