Halo Infinite Multiplayer: How To Enable Splitscreen Co-Op

A new Halo game without co-op just feels wrong, but we’ve all come to accept our fate. When Halo Infinite launches on December 8, players will have to wait–and according to reports, we’ll have to wait longer than we thought. 343 Industries creative lead Joseph Staten has confirmed that the extension of Infinite‘s first season means that co-op will be delayed along with Forge. Players can expect to see co-op added in Season 2 which will be launched in May 2022 at the earliest. Forge is scheduled to launch in Season 3, expected to drop around August or September 2022. Firm release dates haven’t been announced for either, however, and this is just speculation based on the average season length.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO