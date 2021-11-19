ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: How To Enable Splitscreen Co-Op

By PJ O'Reilly
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite's multiplayer modes are an absolute blast to jump into with fireteams composed of online players, but teaming up with a real life pal for a bit of local splitscreen action makes the whole thing even better. In order...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Release Date: When can we play the story with friends?

In a shock to the system, Xbox has launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer three weeks early, but we have to wait for the rest of the game still. One of the most popular features in Halo games is the co-op campaign, which is the preferred way to play for many people. If you're looking forward to playing the new story with a friend, you'll be wondering what the Halo Infinite co-op campaign's release date is. Well, we have everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge mode delayed further into 2022

Halo Infinite's co-op campaign and Forge have suffered yet another delay and will now launch later than planned. It's expected that Infinite's co-op campaign will now launch in May instead of early next year, and Forge even later. 343 Industries previously confirmed that the two modes wouldn't be available at...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ campaign co-op won’t be added until at least May 2022

It’s been confirmed that the campaign co-op mode for Halo Infinite won’t be added to the game until Season 2, which now launches in May 2022. In a new interview with Eurogamer, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative at 343 Industries confirmed that the studio’s goal is to “ship campaign co-op in Season Two and our goal is to ship Forge with Season Three.”
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite best controller settings – how to aim better in Halo multiplayer

Halo Infinite is one of the hottest competitive FPS games out there right now, and for good reason. The latest instalment in a storied franchise renowned for its multiplayer modes, Halo Infinite is already beginning to fill the shoes of its predecessors. While the Halo Infinite Forge mode hasn’t made an appearance just yet, players can still enjoy the vanilla multiplayer experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Log In#Co Op
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Co-op Mode Not Coming Until Season 2

A new Halo game without co-op just feels wrong, but we’ve all come to accept our fate. When Halo Infinite launches on December 8, players will have to wait–and according to reports, we’ll have to wait longer than we thought. 343 Industries creative lead Joseph Staten has confirmed that the extension of Infinite‘s first season means that co-op will be delayed along with Forge. Players can expect to see co-op added in Season 2 which will be launched in May 2022 at the earliest. Forge is scheduled to launch in Season 3, expected to drop around August or September 2022. Firm release dates haven’t been announced for either, however, and this is just speculation based on the average season length.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Is ‘Playable’ Now, Developer Confirms

It is no surprise that Halo Infinite fans have been longing for the co-op in Campaign mode. Much to the delight of the community, we now have an official confirmation from the developers!. Halo franchise encapsulates most gamers’ childhood. From thousands of hours spent in multiplayer to being mesmerized by...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite Has Officially 'Gone Gold' Ahead Of Next Month's Release

This just in: Halo Infinite has officially gone gold ahead of its release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC next month. When a game goes gold it typically means the game has been completed, is ready to be printed to disc, and then distributed around the globe. Here's the official tweet confirming this exciting and long-awaited news:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign is coming later than expected

Playing Halo Infinite’s campaign cooperatively with a friend will happen later than planned, the game’s developer confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer published Friday. Joseph Staten, head of creative at Halo developer 343 Industries, said that the recent extension of season 1 of Halo Infinite from March 2022 to May 2022 will have a knock-on effect for the release of campaign co-op and the game’s Forge level editor.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

343 Reportedly Working On New Project 'That Isn't Halo Infinite'

It's been reported that 343 Industries has another project outside of Infinite in the pipeline, as brought up by Windows Central editor Jez Corden on the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast this past Friday night. During the latter part of the show, Corden suggested that the project is...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Up For Debate - How are you finding Halo Infinite Multiplayer so far?

This week, Microsoft made a surprise announcement during their Xbox 20th anniversary livestream that the free-to-play multiplayer of Halo Infinite was launching early in Beta. Since we’ve now had nearly a week of playing the game, we wanted to know how are you finding Halo Infinite Multiplayer so far?. The...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Has No More FPS Boost Plans 'In The Immediate Future'

Xbox director of project management Jason Ronald has been speaking more about FPS Boost in an interview with the Iron Lords Podcast, confirming there are no immediate plans to add any more titles to the Xbox Series X|S program. In the interview, Ronald explained that the team is finding the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

The Xbox One & Xbox 360 Are Now Eight And Sixteen Years Old

Microsoft has been putting all the attention on the original Xbox over the past week due to it celebrating its 20th anniversary, but both the Xbox One and Xbox 360 are also celebrating birthdays today, turning eight and sixteen respectively. The Xbox 360 first launched all the way back on...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Responds To Calls To Add 'Platinum Trophy' System For Achievements

Xbox director of project management Jason Ronald appeared on the Iron Lords Podcast this past weekend, and had some interesting comments to share in regards to calls for a 'platinum trophy' system for achievements. The host questioned Ronald about whether Xbox could get "a Sony platinum achievement equivalent, so that...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Microsoft Boss Explains Why Halo Infinite Co-Op Delay Was The Right Move

Halo development boss Joseph Staten has commented on the delay of Halo Infinite's campaign co-op feature, saying it was a difficult decision but ultimately the right one. Speaking to IGN, Staten said Halo and co-op are synonymous, so it was "very, very hard" to choose to delay the feature, but it was essential so the team could prioritize other areas and get the game out the door this holiday.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy