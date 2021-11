It’s soup season again, and we aren’t mad about it. When the chill returns to the air and seasonal vegetables shift from bright and fresh to earthy and cruciferous, we unearth our stockpots and dig out our tried and true soup recipes. This year, we’ve gathered some rich and warming Southern soup recipes from regional restaurants to add into the rotation. From oyster soup and spicy pho to classic french onion, we’re ladling out flavors from Austin to Charleston to the Bayou. Between soups that come together on a weeknight to those that simmer low and slow over a Sunday afternoon, this selection satisfies a range of time budgets and taste preferences.

