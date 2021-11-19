ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Crack Into Dalgona Candy at These 11 NYC Restaurants

By Caroline Shin
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game has ramped up restaurant diners’ demand for the retro Korean childhood street snack so much so that it looks like the dalgona candy, also called ppopgi, is here to stay. From a dalgona makgeolli to a foie gras pairing, creative, new interpretations have proliferated in the hands of Korean...

ny.eater.com

Mashed

Out Of Guy Fieri's Restaurants, This One Was The Biggest Flop

Times Square is known for many things, but buzz and excitement often lead the list. Chef, TV personality, and restaurateur Guy Fieri shares those appeals, so it only seemed natural that he brought "Flavortown" to the Big Apple. The towering 500-seat restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen and Bar, opened in 2012 and managed to keep its doors swinging until the end of 2017, per The Washington Post. Much like the other eateries crammed in the vibrantly lit streets of Times Square, novelty is the main attraction. While the restaurant somehow had a steady enough clientele to keep it afloat for years, it flopped in the sense that the public was far from fans. People almost enjoyed trash-talking the restaurant more than they actually disliked their experience there.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

A Michelin-Starred Korean Restaurant Is Making Its American Debut—Inside an NYC Car Showroom

The chefs at Seoul’s Onjium are not just Michelin-quality artisans, they’re also lauded scholars, certified trainees and instructors of ancient Korean cuisine. And now, for the first time ever, the culinary team is taking their one-star-winning dishes out of the research institute and to the other side of the world, opening a second Onjium in New York’s Meatpacking District. Service begins Friday, Nov. 19. Located inside the new Genesis House, an immersive project from the luxury auto manufacturer to exhibit their cars alongside authentic Korean culture in the US, Onjium will replicate many of the traditional dishes they’re known for, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

California-Texas Mexican Restaurant Reunión 19 Has Closed

California-tinged Mexican restaurant Reunión 19, from Los Angeles chef Esdras Ochoa, has closed — but its fast-casual offshoot, food truck R19 Taqueria, opened as a new restaurant in Lakeway. Reunión 19’s last day was October 3, and the R19’s first day was October 11. R19 is located at 2422 Ranch Road 620 South.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

The Best Mall Restaurants in the Bay Area

It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shopping season, and that means many of us are hitting the mall to gather gifts for friends and family. Fighting your way through bustling parking lots and boxing out other shoppers as you attempt to get your hands on this season’s must-have items can be draining, even considering the joy you’ll feel when you see your loved one’s eyes light up as they open their present. But there’s a simple way to carve out a little bit of “you time” even in the midst of the madness: set aside some time for a mid- or post-shopping meal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Sweet-and-Savory Hunt for All Things Everything Bagel Seasoning in NYC

Like many of New York’s most iconic foods, the origins of the everything bagel are in dispute. What’s not debatable is the relatively modern phenomenon in which this bread roll was nearly eclipsed by its seasonings — an inevitable outcome once customers began to fetishize the bagel and crave its innumerable variations. David Gussin of Queens claims to have invented the everything bagel in 1980 as he was sweeping up the spices and seeds that had accumulated at the bottom of a bagel oven in Howard Beach. But then marketer Seth Godin pointed out you couldn’t make an everything bagel with leftover seeds, because if you baked them a second time they would burn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Austin Pop-Up Offers ‘Squid Game’ Dalgona Candy-Topped Mochi Doughnuts

Austin mochi doughnut pop-up Bom Bakeshop is honoring Netflix’s global hit television show Squid Game during their next pop-up this week. A major plotline of the series involves Korean street food dalgona candy (long known as ppopgi), where the competitors have to remove stamped designs from the sweet candies without breaking the cut-outs. Bom’s iteration will feature a dalgona-flavor-glazed mochi doughnut topped with a dalgona candy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

A New Thai-Leaning Spot Aims to Give Penn Station’s Sad Restaurant Options a Boost

Penn Station — that still-cursed transportation hub, even with the fancy Moynihan Hall entrance — is not the kind of place one plans to dine around. However, restaurant group Hand Hospitality, best known for its nearby Koreatown hits like Her Name Is Han and recently opened Korean-American spot Little Mad, sees room to succeed in that void. On November 26, the team is opening up its first Thai restaurant, Random Access, at 138 West 32nd Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, just outside the gaping maw of NYC’s subterranean transit center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

World-Famous NYC Chef’s London Restaurant Is at a Crossroads Between Going Vegan and Closing

The chef whose personal awakening that vegetables are nice, actually has somehow been converted into a worldwide exemplar for vegan fine dining wants to keep the beet going. Daniel Humm, best known for three-Michelin-starred restaurant New York Eleven Madison Park wants to turn Davies and Brook at Claridge’s in Mayfair on to a fully plant-based menu, according to the Daily Mail. Humm converted his restaurant across the Atlantic — which previously heavily relied on luxury touchpoints like caviar, foie gras, lobster, and duck — in June of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's culinary prowess has long been overlooked by foodies who seek its neighbor to the south (that'd be Miami) for the area's most highly touted restaurants. In recent years, the 954 has seen its fair share of new and old. While many of the city's tried-and-true restaurants continue to impress, newer establishments have a habit of shuffling in and out, making it hard to keep tabs on what's hot, which meal you can't pass up, and where the party's at.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
derbycityweekend.com

NYC-based BBQ restaurant to open in vacant Waterfront Park building

After remaining without a tenant for more than five years, a new restaurant will be moving into the vacant property on Waterfront Park next year. Pig Beach BBQ, a New York City-based barbecue restaurant is planning to move into the building previously home to Doc’s Cantina and Tumbleweed. The restaurant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Eater

8 Photo-Worthy Restaurants and Coffee Shops in San Jose

There’s nothing wrong with a good hole in the wall, especially if the food is off-the-charts good. But something about an artsy restaurant feeds the soul. Whether it’s a splashy mural or several decorative conversation-starters, a curated space with personality enhances the experience of going out to eat. So feast your eyes on eight of San Jose’s most Insta-worthy interiors.
SAN JOSE, CA
cititour.com

Fast 10: Ten New NYC Restaurants to Check Out Right Now!

Zou Zou’s, a sprawling Eastern Mediterranean restaurant from Chef Madeline Sperling (Gramercy Tavern), is now taking reservations at Manhattan West. 385 9th Ave Suite 85, New York (212) 380-8585. Gotham is the new juiced up version of Gotham Bar & Grill serving dishes like Veal Sweetbreads and Berkshire Pork Belly....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicago’s Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop expanding operations to Naples

Naples will get a taste of Chicago’s iconic Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop this winter when it dispatches its first truck to Florida next month. The Rainbow Cone truck will host its grand opening Dec. 9 next to the Beach Box Cafe at 9020 Gulf Shore Drive, North Naples. The truck will be open noon to 8 p.m. daily.
NAPLES, FL
Honest Cooking

Oiji : Modern Korean Restaurant in the East Village, NYC

Helmed by owner Chef Brian Kim, Oiji has been drawing the attention of foodies since 2015. The small open-kitchen restaurant is simple and modern in design and allows dark wood finishes and warm lighting to set the cozy atmosphere. I have to admit, if it’s not homecooked, I usually eat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Hudson Valley Candy Stores To Get Your Festive, Mint Candy At

We are fast approaching the time of year when we say goodbye to the warmer spices that transition from summer to fall. The cinnamon, the nutmegs, and even the clove flavors make way for something a bit more prevalent, Peppermint. Soon we will be buried in peppermint everything. Candy canes...
nyconthecheap.com

NYC Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner

If you’d rather not cook, make reservations now at one of the locally-owned restaurants serving either a traditional Thanksgiving dinner or a non-traditional special menu. These NYC restaurants are serving holiday meals at prices that won’t break the budget. Everything on our list is less than $85 for adults and...
BROOKLYN, NY
theinfatuation.com

NYC’s New Restaurant Openings

If you tried to keep track of every brand new restaurant in New York City, your head might spin. So just read this list instead. These are the new restaurant openings that seem like they have the most potential - although keep in mind, for the ones we haven’t tried, we make no promises. Go forth and be a pioneer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Nearly 20 Years Later, Casa Mono Is Still Setting the Bar for Tapas in NYC

When Casa Mono (“Monkey House”) opened in 2003 in the snowiest December since 1948, Joe Bastianich pitched in by taking coats at the door. Meanwhile, Mario Batali stood alongside chef Andy Nusser at la plancha, the flat-top where much of the restaurant’s menu was prepared. In a New York Times review, Marian Burros complained that the place was cold and drafty, but lavishly praised the fried squid and pumpkin croquetas, while seeming more interested in the desserts. She pointedly eschewed the offal that was everywhere on the menu: head cheese, tripe, and the floppy red cockscombs identified as “critic bait” in my Village Voice review — and so they were, sending food journalists scampering to their desktop computers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

