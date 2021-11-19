ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson Firefighters Douse Neighborhood Blaze

By Jerry DeMarco
 6 days ago
Paterson firefighters doused a Friday afternoon blaze that ravaged one multi-family home and damaged another.

No injuries were reported in the Jasper Street fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and went to three alarms within 20 minutes.

Flames roared through the second and upper floors of one 2½-story wood-frame residence.

Firefighters limited the damage to neighboring homes while knocking down the blaze and getting it under control by 2:30 p.m.

Totowa and Bloomfield firefighters were among the mutual aid responders.

