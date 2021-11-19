Road closures for the Philadelphia Marathon: What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It’s finally the weekend of the Philadelphia Marathon — which you probably already knew unless you’re not running in it this year.

As usual, the city is making drivers and commuters aware of several road closures and detours throughout the weekend.

Street closures will take effect on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners complete those parts of the route .

Starting Saturday at 2 a.m. , any cars left along the half marathon route will be moved. “No parking” signs have been posted already to alert drivers. The same goes for Sunday.

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway , between 20th and 25th streets, as well as Kelly Drive and several other roads in Center City, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Logan Circle traffic will be closed until 11:30 a.m.

The I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street and the I-76 eastbound off-ramp are Spring Garden close at 4 a.m. Ramps at 15th and Broad streets may also close if needed.

Sunday is the full 26.2-mile race . The same route closures and protocols apply but extend further into West Philadelphia , Fairmount Park and Manayunk .

Everything is expected to reopen by 2 p.m. on both days, with the exception of Eakins Oval at 5 p.m.

However, the inner drive of the Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m.

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday:

Routes K-12:

K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16-31:

16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32-47:

32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M-125:

47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)