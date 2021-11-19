ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Invasion of the I-5 Money-Snatchers: CHP Warns Motorists to Return Spilled Cash

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TApkS_0d29edBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WuIl_0d29edBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhWrH_0d29edBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Tr3S_0d29edBM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKdtZ_0d29edBM00

Snatching money off a freeway can be costly. That’s the word being sent in the wake of a major I-5 cash spill Friday in Carlsbad.

Hours after motorists began scooping up large bills falling out of an armored truck on northbound Interstate 5 near the Cannon Road exit, CHP Sgt. Curt Martin told news crews that video was being examined for federal offenses.

“We’re working with the FBI now as a joint investigation,” he said. “If anybody picked up cash, we ask you to bring it in to the CHP office in Vista immediately.”

He called on those who dashed for cash to return the currency — intended for a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC, office — to the CHP office in Vista at 435 La Tortuga Drive, near the Vista courthouse.

Martin said a male and female cash-dasher have already been arrested — after they locked themselves out of their cars, blocking freeway lanes.

The armored vehicle’s lone occupant began shooting video of the mad scene about 9:15 a.m., Martin said. (The truck was operated by Sectran Security Inc.)

“I want to give people a heads up that there’s a lot of video evidence,” he said. “We’re going to be following up on every lead that we have.”

Bags of cash fell out of an armored truck and burst open , sending currency blowing across the roadway — even southbound lanes — and halting traffic while authorities, and opportunistic commuters, collected the scattered money.

A witness’s cellphone video posted online by KUSI News showed people who apparently had jumped out of halted vehicles hurrying around, snatching the dumped bills off the pavement.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” marveled the young woman who shot the footage. “Someone dropped money all over the freeway.”

How the bundles of cash wound up tumbling out of the armored car was not immediately clear, though no collisions apparently were involved in the non-injury accident, CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Traffic lanes were open in the area again as of shortly before 11 a.m., the Highway Patrol reported.

Jasmine Putman, 26, who remained at the scene, said she had just gotten out of the Vista courthouse when she received a slew of text messages and a call from her younger brother.

“He was like: ‘Dude, there’s money on the floor on the freeway,'” she said. Passing by, she saw empty bands that had contained $2,000.

“So I was just like: Hopefully, I’d find something and get blessed,” Putnam said.

But she couldn’t find any cash — after following some people up an embankment.

“It’s probably God’s plan,” she said. “The people who did find something — it’s pretty illegal for them. … I’m sure I would have kept it. …. Buy some clothes. I was trying to get lucky, I guess.”

Updated at 3:33 p.m. Nov. 19, 2021

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Driver Hits Pole In Lomita Neighborhood

A vehicle driver Thursday struck a pole on a residential street near the Lomita neighborhood but was not injured. The incident was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. at 8171 Braddock Place, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. It was reported as a vehicle- versus-structure. It was unclear what lead up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
Times of San Diego

SDGE Investigating Residential Gas Leak in Tierrasanta

A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was working Wednesday to determine what caused a natural gas leak at a home in the Tierrasanta neighborhood. Just before 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the residence in the 5700 block of Avenida Circo after a broken or blown line was reported, according to SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Fbi#Shooting#Armored Car#I 5#Fdic#Sectran Security Inc#Kusi News
Times of San Diego

12-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Skyline Neighborhood

A boy died after being shot in the Skyline neighborhood, police said Friday. Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a 12-year-old boy was found with trauma to his upper body on the 7400 block of Cahill Drive, the San Diego Police Department reported. When officers arrived, the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department was already on scene rendering aid.
Times of San Diego

More than 4,000 San Diego County Residents Without Power

Nearly 4,500 residents in San Diego County are without power Friday following a red flag warning issued earlier this week. While the mountain and valley areas remain at risk for a public safety power shutoff, 4,452 county residents woke up Friday morning to no power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. Around 7:30 a.m., outages were planned for Alpine, Boulevard, Campo Reservation, Descanso, Fallbrook, Jamul, Potrero and Warner Springs. Unplanned outages were also reported in the county.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

High-Speed Chase Leaves 2 People Arrested

Two people were taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase overnight in Lakeside, authorities said Tuesday. A black Volkswagen sped off during a traffic stop by California Highway Patrol officers at around 10 p.m. on Monday, ABC10 reported. The vehicle allegedly fled in the wrong direction on Interstate 8 — reaching speeds of 120 mph — then exited onto Los Coches Road and collided with two vehicles at the intersection.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

El Cajon Drug Dealer Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed 19-Year-Old Santee Man

An El Cajon man who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused another man’s death was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison. Olatunde James Temitope Akintonde, 23, pleaded guilty in July to a federal distribution of fentanyl count in connection with the 2019 death of a 19-year-old Santee man identified only as S.J.G. in court documents.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy