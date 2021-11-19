ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Wore These Cozy Matching Pajamas

By Renee Cherry
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially a thing. While plenty of people have been questioning whether the two were straight-up trolling everyone by holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm and dining in Staten Island, E! News reports that the two are "officially dating." Davidson has told Kardashian he "doesn't...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson, 28, has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. While he is considered to be a formidible, and...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Pajama#Holiday Pajamas#Welp#Knott S Berry Farm#Xxs#Flavor Flav
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Says He's 'Made Mistakes' in His Marriage to Kim Kardashian: 'I Need to Be Back Home'

Kanye West is owning up to his mistakes and taking control of his narrative. The 44-year-old "Praise God" artist spoke about his marriage to Kim Kardashian while attending the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row on Wednesday. During his speech, Kanye expressed his desires for him and Kim to get back together and needing "to be back home."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Thigh-High Distressed Balenciaga Knife Boots With Leggings in NY

Kim Kardashian continues to stun in New York City. The 41-year-old business mogul stepped out on Tuesday evening from her hotel in an oversized, full-length brown tweed Balenciaga coat, a black top and sleek black leggings to meet friends at Zero Bond in SoHo. Kardashian, who has been embracing the fashion house with gusto lately, finished off her evening look with a pair of thigh-high Balenciaga boots with a likeness to distressed denim. This “Knife” style is currently sold out online. She accessorized her fall-ready ensemble with rectangular-shaped black shades, a fluffy black bag and sparkling statement earrings. The Skims founder has been making...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Kourtney Kardashian Under Fire After Promoting 'Absurd' Pricey Items on Poosh

Among the expensive products that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star promotes on her Poosh website is an infrared sauna blanket that costs $518. AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her pricey items on Poosh. Having promoted expensive products that she thought were great for holiday presents, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was dragged by online users.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
K945

Kanye West Believes He and Kim Kardashian Separating Is Influencing ‘Millions of Families’ to Think That Separation Is OK

Kanye West believes his separation from Kim Kardashian is having an affect on millions of families. On Wednesday (Nov. 24), Ye spoke at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event in the Skid Row section of Los Angeles. During his speech, the multi-Grammy winning artist talked about his breakup and wanting to salvage his marriage. "The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed," Kanye told the crowd. "In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But right now today, for whatever reason—I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family."
HOMELESS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

It's Official – Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are an Item

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating. According to E! Online‘s source, the two are “really happy and seeing where it goes.”. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the insider adds. “[Kim] is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kim And Pete Wore Matching PJs For An Epic IG, And Fans Are Cracking Up

As if fans weren’t already confused by reports about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating, they’re truly puzzled by the first photo they appeared in on Instagram. The rumored couple spent Davidson’s 28th birthday together, and the photos were a lot to take in. Not only did they kick it with a very random list of celebrities, but Kardashian and Davidson rocked matching pajamas in the photo set. Some fans were cracking up after seeing the pics, and some were simply confused.
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy