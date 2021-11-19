ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

Man found dead beneath bridge in San Marino

By Jake Flanagin
 6 days ago

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KNX) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives and officers with the San Marino Police Department are investigating the death of a man discovered early Friday morning.

The body was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Virginia Road. It was not immediately clear how the man died.

Authorities reported evidence of trauma, but theorized those could have been sustained from falling or jumping off a 40-foot Circle Drive Bridge just above where the body was found. A preliminary assessment of the body did not indicate the victim sustained a gunshot or stab wound, according to the sheriff's department.

"At this time, it is not being investigated as a homicide," a statement read.

The man has not yet been identified, but was described as being in his mid-20s. No further details about the incident have been released.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area of the Circle Drive Bridge, Virginia Road between Mill Lane and Mesa Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

