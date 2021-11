It doesn't look like much. A little shorter than your thumb, perhaps, yellowed and scarred with age, and cracked clean through. But this small piece of mammoth ivory recovered from a cave in what is now Poland has turned out to be an amazing and important piece of human history. According to a new archaeological analysis of the object, it's the oldest known piece of decorated jewelry made by Homo sapiens in all of Eurasia. It's a pendant, made of mammoth bone patterned with small holes, discovered in the archaeological site in Stajnia Cave, Poland in 2010. The new work dates it...

GERMANY ・ 1 DAY AGO