The Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 in Week 10 to earn their third victory of the season and their second in a row. Miami’s defense was dominant in the contest, as they allowed just seven points after the Ravens’ first drive. A lot of their success had to do with the performance of rookie safety Jevon Holland. The former Oregon Duck blitzed 21 times, the most since Next Gen Stats were being tracked which helped put pressure on Lamar Jackson and kept him from playing his normal game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO