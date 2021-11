It was made official today that Rudy Gay will be making his debut for the Utah Jazz against the Toronto Raptors. The big question is how much he will play and whose minutes will he take? The Jazz have a few players that could stand to have some minutes given to Gay. Joe Ingles has struggled this year and, before a recent uptick in efficiency, Jordan Clarkson had struggled as well. With the way Quin Snyder locks in his rotations we’ll most likely see Eric Paschall take a backseet to Rudy Gay.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO