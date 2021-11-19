ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down the Final Week 11 Injury Report

By Alain Poupart
 6 days ago

The Miami Dolphins have their share of players currently on injured reserve, but when it comes to those on the active roster, the team is relatively healthy heading into its Week 11 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Only two players on the active roster received game status designations on the final injury report of the week: defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

The two players were limited participants in practice all week, Wilkins with a calf injury and Van Ginkel with a back issue.

Wilkins' absence likely would be more damaging considering the impact he's made along the defensive line in recent weeks, and the fact the team doesn't have quite as much depth there than at linebacker.

If Wilkins is out, that could mean more snaps for players like John Jenkins and Zach Sieler, and possibly also could mean a practice squad elevation for Benito Jones or newcomer Andrew Billings, though head coach Brian Flores kind of hinted he might be too soon for Billings considering he joined the team just this week.

As for Van Ginkel, he's been coming on of late with more plays and looking more like the breakout player he was in 2020.

Outside of Wilkins and Van Ginkel, everybody on the active roster was a full participant in practice Friday, including defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle) after they were limited Thursday.

Campbell did not practice Wednesday after missing the Baltimore game because of his injury.

The final injury report also should serve as the final piece of evidence that Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback against the Jets, considering he was a full participant in practice and did not receive a game status designation.

The Dolphins will face the Jets minus the seven players who are on the in-season injured reserve list: RB Malcolm Brown, C/G Michael Deiter, WR Will Fuller V, T Greg Little, OL Greg Mancz, DB Jason McCourty and WR DeVante Parker.

Of those players, only McCourty has been ruled out for the year.

NEW YORK JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets' final injury report also was relatively light, with three players getting game status designation.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was listed as doubtful with the knee injury, though that became somewhat irrelevant once head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco would start against the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) and DL Nathan Shepherd (knee) both were listed as questionable. Alijah-Tucker has started every game for the Jets this season after arriving as a first-round pick.

Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, who played for the Dolphins last season, didn't practice Friday but that was because he was given a rest day and he'll be available to face his former team.

