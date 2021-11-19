Pelicans F Didi Louzada suspended 25 games for use of banned substance

The Pelicans are off to a hard-to-watch 2-14 start to the season, and they'll now be without one of their bench players for a good chunk of the season.

Forward Didi Louzada has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for the use of a banned substance, a decision announced Friday afternoon. Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin addressed the suspension in a statement.

"On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, we were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug program. After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to his suspension. We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience."

According to a report from ESPN , the banned substance was included in a nutritionist-recommended batch of vitamins and supplements while he was in his native Brazil. Louzada said he was unaware the substance was banned, but that information will do nothing to help him avoid the unscheduled downtime.

The suspension will cost the 22-year-old just over $400,000, according to a report from Bobby Marks of ESPN . Louzada began his career overseas and joined the Pelicans midway through the 2020-'21 season. He's only appeared in two games thus far this season and didn't register a point, with the Pelicans careening to the second-worst record in the NBA.

Once the initial five games of the suspension has been served, the Pelicans will be able to use the roster spot for an additional signing. They are next in action Friday evening when they host the L.A. Clippers.