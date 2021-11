COLUMBUS — There are apparently no concerns across the border about facing the Ohio State defense. That hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Buckeyes immediately took note of the confident comments from Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara ahead of the latest edition of The Game on Saturday. And while they didn’t respond with any kind of trash talk of their own, the four-time defending Big Ten champions and the lopsided leaders in the rivalry over the last two decades certainly took note.

