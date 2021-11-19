Top 100 Business Trends in November

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers have officially unveiled deals on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others
Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores encouraged customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that closed.
When does Black Friday start?
Black Friday officially begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29.
