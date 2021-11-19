ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 100 Business Trends in November

By Niko Pajkovic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe November 2021 business trends consist of a diverse range of business-related developments that CEOs and aspiring entrepreneurs ought to keep their eye on. From metaverse-focused startups and phygital clothing collections to Black...

TrendHunter.com

Metaverse-Focused Entrepreneurial Events

The Metapreneurs, a community of business-savvy entrepreneurs working in the metaverse space, has announced the launch of their latest NFT project, the Metapreneur Metaverse, which aims to disrupt the NFT ecosystem. The Metapreneur Metaverse will launch with a limited collection of 11,111 one-of-a-kind NFTs, all of which will be custom-made...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Top 60 Fashion for Men Trends

The November 2021 men's fashion trends were primarily informed by new sneaker drops, winter-ready capsules, and festive apparel items. And while there's no doubt that winter's impending arrival influenced many of the trends within this collection, there were other notable themes in terms of new materials and product innovations. For...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MySanAntonio

Tips for small businesses inspired by 2022 tech trends

(BPT) - Small businesses are important parts of communities and a key driving factor of the current economic recovery. Modern technology and workplace trends are transforming how these organizations are run, not only to increase productivity, but expand the possibilities of the future. Ahead of the national celebration of Small...
SMALL BUSINESS
Patrick Bradley
TrendHunter.com

Tech-Fueled Express Shops

Carrefour Flash 10/10 is a next-generation test store in Paris that was created in collaboration with Californian start-up AiFi and it boasts never-before-seen technology "designed to provide customers the most accessible and fastest shopping experience ever." Flash 10/10 gets its name from the idea that it takes "10 seconds to...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Blockchain-Powered Fashion Platforms

In anticipation of upcoming fall launches, ecofashionCORP created a blockchain-powered platform that gives customers the power to scan QR codes on apparel and experience the supply chain. Thanks to a platform that leverages the power of the blockchain and artificial intelligence, ecofashionCORP house brands Seed to Style and YesAnd will be transparently sharing information about products and their origins.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Universal Connected Packaging

The industry-first Tetra Pak Iberia connected experience was created in partnership with digital experiences studio Appetite Creative and it stands out as a new universal connected experience that can be accessed via smart packaging by all brands. This experience was created to help brands engage directly with their customers and sidestep costly digital developments.
ELECTRONICS
hernandosun.com

Top Businesses Back Online

We’re excited to bring our 2021 Readers’ Choice award-winning local businesses to our new site! Check them out under the Business and Community menu and in our Business Spotlight.
ECONOMY
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Explodes 650% After Crypto Giant Coinbase Announces Partnership

An under-the-radar altcoin project is melting portfolios after partnering with the top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will work alongside developers of the cryptocurrency wallet platform Bread (BRD). The move will soon give current users the option to custody their holdings on Coinbase Wallet.
MARKETS
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday is here and there are thousands of deals to be had this year, with huge savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping, with most saying they’ll get started before Thanksgiving, making Black Friday sales a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Black Friday Sales on Tech, Luxury Fashion, Beauty and More (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers have officially unveiled deals on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores encouraged customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that closed. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday officially begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29. Are there...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

45 Gift Ideas for Travel Enthusiasts

As world travel continues to open up, feelings of wanderlust are reaching all-time highs, which is why this list of gift ideas for travel enthusiasts couldn't be more timely. From yacht-based travel packages to anti-microbial luggage, this collection of travel gifts should have something that will delight your globetrotting buddy.
TRAVEL
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Streaming Networks

UnChainedTV is a new streaming television network that caters to consumers who are in search of plant-based inspiration, free award-winning cooking shows, interviews with innovators, documentaries and much more. The content can be accessed via the free downloadable app for iPhone and Android devices, as well as smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

65 Gift Ideas for Photographers

From high-tech tools and professional-grade add-ons to playful instant cameras and affordable apps, this list of gift ideas for photographers is sure to offer something that will capture the attention of your picture-taking friend. If you are up against the task of shopping for a (semi) professional photographer, this list...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Elderly-Friendly Gaming Subscriptions

'Arkadium' has launched a new elderly-friendly gaming subscription service that provides easy opportunities for elders to enjoy casual gaming. 'Arkadium Advantage' is a giftable subscription, so it can be provided without a complicated setup process as well. Arkadium noted that the number of players age 55 and older have grown...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Precision Milled Golf Putters

Bettinardi Golf, a Chicago-based company specializing in precision golf equipment, has officially released its new INOVAI and BB series production putter line, both of which are set to launch in 2022. Made using Bettinardi's high-quality milling technologies, these new putters are targeted towards serious golfers seeking to get a leg...
GOLF
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Arctic Tours

'Frontiers North Adventures' received $149,000 in funding from the Conservation and Climate Fund of Manitoba, Canada. This funding allowed Frontiers North Adventures to create the 'EV Tundra Buggy,' a large electric buggy capable of weathering arctic climates. The buggy enables up to 40 tourists and locals to see the polar bears in their natural tundra habitat per trip.
TRAVEL
TrendHunter.com

Increased Discount Store Prices

Dollar Tree, the discount retail chain, recently announced that many of its products will increase in price for the traditional $1.00 to $1.25. The move comes in the wake of the steadily increasing cost of goods while also allowing the brand to offset increased operating costs like wages. Following the announcement, the company's stock increased 9.2%.
RETAIL

