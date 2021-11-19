ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Top 100 Marketing Trends in November

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe November 2021 marketing trends were informed most notably by innovative augmented reality activations and immersive in-store shopping experiences. For example, Swigr launched a playful AR tool for the beverage industry...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Tech-Fueled Express Shops

Carrefour Flash 10/10 is a next-generation test store in Paris that was created in collaboration with Californian start-up AiFi and it boasts never-before-seen technology "designed to provide customers the most accessible and fastest shopping experience ever." Flash 10/10 gets its name from the idea that it takes "10 seconds to...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Blockchain-Powered Fashion Platforms

In anticipation of upcoming fall launches, ecofashionCORP created a blockchain-powered platform that gives customers the power to scan QR codes on apparel and experience the supply chain. Thanks to a platform that leverages the power of the blockchain and artificial intelligence, ecofashionCORP house brands Seed to Style and YesAnd will be transparently sharing information about products and their origins.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Dermatology Shops

The Virtual Lancer Dermatology Shop is the first of its kind from a prestige skincare brand in the United States and it meets consumers in the Metaverse with curated digital experiences. Created by virtual tech start-up ByondXR and international brand Lancer Skincare, the virtual shop invites customers into an engaging and educational setting, complete with an avatar of Dr. Lancer.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Checkout Carts

Albertsons is testing out a self-checkout cart powered by artificial intelligence that will give people the power to scan items as they shop, get personalized recommendations and easily pay for their purchases. The smart shopping cart will enable customers to pay for their purchases simply by tapping or inserting their payment card of choice, and they will not need to visit a checkout since their purchases have already been scanned and accounted for.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Goose#Halloween Kills#Art#Ar#Space Invaders#Universal Pictures#Snap Inc#Canadian
TrendHunter.com

Universal Connected Packaging

The industry-first Tetra Pak Iberia connected experience was created in partnership with digital experiences studio Appetite Creative and it stands out as a new universal connected experience that can be accessed via smart packaging by all brands. This experience was created to help brands engage directly with their customers and sidestep costly digital developments.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled QSR Fashion

The A&W Thrift Store collection is a new fashion line from the Canadian fast food chain that was created in partnership with Frankie Collective. By working with the upcycled streetwear company, A&W created 470 unique designs made from recycled promotional gear. Entirely crafted from salvaged garments, all of which were ethically sourced in Canada, the available styles include pieces like matching lounge sets, t-shirts and shorts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Emerging Payments Super Apps

Expensify, an American software company offering an all-in-one expense management solution, has officially gone public. During the announcement, the company's Founder, David Barret, confirmed that Exepnsify's overarching goal is to become a major “financial social network” akin to those of established super apps like WeChat and Paypal. Expensify is a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Upcoming Demand, Research Analysis Top Companies and Trending Technologies 2021 to 2027

The 2021-2027 market research report on Global “Automobile Weather Strip Market” provides information about the market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and new development in the market. The report aims to provide an extensive analysis of key statistics with various research techniques, opportunities, business strategies and latest innovations. Automobile Weather Strip Market research report provides detailed information of the market, and confident in meeting investors needs and expectations.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Explodes 650% After Crypto Giant Coinbase Announces Partnership

An under-the-radar altcoin project is melting portfolios after partnering with the top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will work alongside developers of the cryptocurrency wallet platform Bread (BRD). The move will soon give current users the option to custody their holdings on Coinbase Wallet.
MARKETS
TrendHunter.com

Metaverse-Focused Entrepreneurial Events

The Metapreneurs, a community of business-savvy entrepreneurs working in the metaverse space, has announced the launch of their latest NFT project, the Metapreneur Metaverse, which aims to disrupt the NFT ecosystem. The Metapreneur Metaverse will launch with a limited collection of 11,111 one-of-a-kind NFTs, all of which will be custom-made...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday is here and there are thousands of deals to be had this year, with huge savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping, with most saying they’ll get started before Thanksgiving, making Black Friday sales a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
Washington Post

Investors Are Downbeat as Shopping Starts: Black Friday Update

It’s crunch time for U.S. retailers as masses of shoppers return to in-person shopping after the long, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is shaping up to be another record for overall spending. But there’s a long list of concerns, which have been reinforced in recent weeks by a series of uneven earnings reports. Will retailers have enough products to meet high demand as shipping containers pile up at ports? Will consumers be willing to pay more for their merchandise amid rising prices and scarce discounts? And will companies have enough manpower to handle the expected rise in spending?
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Festive Metaverse Shops

Through Fortnite's Creative platform and a special code in the Discover tab, players can visit a virtual John Lewis shop. John Lewis collaborated with British broadcaster ITV on an I’m a Celebrity experience with themed challenges and festive games that align with the retailer's Christmas campaign. Through the virtual store, players can purchase supplies and even decorate their personal camps.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Subtle Enhancing Eyelashes

Ardell -- the premium cosmetic company beloved by celebrities and makeup artists alike -- recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Naked Lashes. The high-quality lashes were designed to subtly enhance the volume and length of your natural lashes and are available as both strip lashes and magnetics.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy