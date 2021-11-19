ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat firms with exports in focus; corn, soybeans fall

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday, with strong buying interest by importers keeping prices near the multi-year highs hit earlier this week. Corn and soybean futures fell but the market was underpinned by strength in the cash market as grain dealers tried to entice U.S. farmers...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Nutrient efficiency is on deck in agriculture

In 2019, Brandon Hunnicutt found a missing piece in the puzzle of nitrogen management. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother on 2,400 acres of corn, soybeans, and popcorn located south of Grand Island, Nebraska. They have always had a goal to reduce nitrogen use and have tried the tools...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 1-7

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 1-7, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 22

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress for grain maize, crop conditions for grain maize, soft wheat and winter barley, and sowing progress for soft wheat, winter barley and durum, covering week 46 ended Nov. 22. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 46 average in France 97 Week 45 2021 91 Week 47 2020 100 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 1 10 76 13 Week 45 2021 0 1 10 76 13 Week 47 2020 4 12 26 53 5 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 1 98 1 Week 45 2021 0 0 1 97 2 Week 47 2020 0 0 4 93 3 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 1 99 0 Week 45 2021 0 0 1 98 1 Week 47 2020 0 1 5 92 2 SOFT WHEAT SOWING Percent sown Week 46 average in France 97 Week 45 2021 93 Week 47 2020 98 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 46 average in France 99 Week 45 2021 97 Week 47 2020 99 DURUM SOWING Percent sown Week 46 average in France 79 Week 45 2021 56 Week 47 2020 84 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU wheat traders fume at French data snag

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Incomplete wheat export data from France, the European Union's biggest supplier, for the last four months because of a technical glitch has angered traders as they try to track supply and demand in the face of lower stocks and record prices. The technical problem at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle leap to fresh 4-1/2 year high on higher cash, beef demand

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, and the front-month contract touched its highest point in four-and-a-half years, on higher cash market prices and strong beef demand. Most contracts posted life-of-contract highs, extending a multi-session rally, amid...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Corn and soybeans markets diverge

The week of Nov. 15, in this space, I commented that corn and soybeans, even though farmers are bullish, have actually shown long-term downtrends. In fact, action in corn prices the past three weeks has broken that downtrend. The soybean downtrend continues, with January futures down 19 cents the week of Nov. 15. The corn trend, however, is a little murkier.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA cuts U.S. ag export forecast amid weaker soybean demand

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its U.S. farm exports forecast for next year on Tuesday, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices. USDA's Economic Research Service said it now expects U.S. agricultural exports to hit $175.5 billion in fiscal year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end weaker on profit-taking, pre-holiday positioning

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday on position squaring ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and profit-taking following solid gains the previous day, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 1-1/4 cents lower at $12.73 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was up 0.73 cent at 60.08 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $7.60 lower at $356.10 per ton. * Traders are monitoring weather in South American soybean areas. Rains in Brazil have been lighter than normal, while Argentina's soy region received good rains this week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that 95% of the U.S. soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, a point below the average trade forecast. * Global production of the top four vegetable oils - palm, sunflower, soy and rapeseed oils - is likely to rise the highest in four years, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures hit 9-year peaks on supply worries, robust demand

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures scaled their highest peaks in nearly nine years on Tuesday on global supply concerns and strong demand from world buyers. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 10 cents at $8.67-1/2 a bushel after hitting a contract high of $8.68-1/4, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. Most contracts posted life-of-contract highs. * Actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat added 17-1/2 cents to settle at $8.84 a bushel. December futures hit the highest point for a front-month contract since December 2012. Nearly all HRW wheat contracts posted contract highs. * MGEX March spring wheat ended 13-3/4 cents higher at $10.45-1/2 a bushel. * Wheat futures were down early in Tuesday's session in a profit-taking setback from Monday's strong gains. But prices rebounded on continued concerns about tightening global supplies amid rising demand. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its winter wheat crop condition rating by 2 percentage points in a weekly report late on Monday. Analysts had expected a steady rating. * Excessive rains in Australia stalled its harvest and threatened crop quality less than a week after heavy rains disrupted grain exports from western Canada. * Early harvest results for Australia's near-record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits near 9-year high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as concerns about global supplies pushed prices to a near nine-year high. The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $8.70 a bushel, as of 0126 GMT, near the session high of $8.71 a bushel - their highest since December 2012. Wheat gained 1.2% on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Meat prices climb on high demand and supply constraints

Strong consumer demand for meat and labor shortages at packing plants were factors in persistently high meat prices this year, said the USDA on Tuesday in a monthly report on food inflation. Meat prices were forecast to climb by 6.5% this year, double its long-term average of 3.2% annually. “Prices...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Deere profit surge powered by farm equipment demand

(Compares with estimates, adds share movement, background) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deere & Co surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a surge in crop and livestock prices encouraged farmers to splurge on tractors and combines. The results sent shares of the world's largest farm equipment maker 3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024, president says

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia may stop tin exports in 2024 as part of efforts to attract investment into the resource processing industry and improve the country's external balance, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also reiterated the government may stop allowing...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on pre-Thanksgiving liquidation

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, pressured by profit-taking and fund liquidation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said. * Markets will be closed on Thursday for the holiday, and Friday's trading session will be abbreviated, CME Group said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.66-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was up 0.62 cent at 60.70 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $5.20 lower at $350.90 per ton. * A firmer U.S. dollar weighed on grain markets in general as it makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for those holding other currencies. * Signs of better export demand limited declines in soybeans after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday morning reported 330,000 tonnes in new sales to undisclosed buyers. The USDA also reported 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil sold to India. * The USDA will release its weekly export sales report early on Friday, delayed by a day due to the holiday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net old-crop soybean sales last week at 900,000 to 1,800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Toby Chopra)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Markets retreat on pre-holiday liquidation, profit-taking

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Deere posts profit surge on soaring farm income

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deere & Co surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a surge in crop and livestock prices encouraged farmers to splurge on tractors and combines. The results sent shares of the world’s largest farm equipment maker 3% higher in premarket trading and eased some...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports to set a record, but not as big as expected

China is buying less in U.S. crops and livestock than expected, particularly soybeans, and America’s ag exports are feeling the pinch. Sales are forecast at a record $175.5 billion this fiscal year, said the USDA on Tuesday, but just like the record set last year, the crest was not as high as it looked in the summer.
AGRICULTURE

