GRAINS-Wheat firms with exports in focus; corn, soybeans fall

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, pressured by profit-taking and fund liquidation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said. * Markets will be closed on Thursday for the holiday, and Friday's trading session will be abbreviated, CME Group said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.66-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was up 0.62 cent at 60.70 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $5.20 lower at $350.90 per ton. * A firmer U.S. dollar weighed on grain markets in general as it makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for those holding other currencies. * Signs of better export demand limited declines in soybeans after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday morning reported 330,000 tonnes in new sales to undisclosed buyers. The USDA also reported 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil sold to India. * The USDA will release its weekly export sales report early on Friday, delayed by a day due to the holiday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net old-crop soybean sales last week at 900,000 to 1,800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Toby Chopra)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO