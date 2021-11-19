'I threw my arms up and screamed!' Delighted Adele celebrates 30's rave reviews and warm reception with rare social media snap, a glass of wine and adoring message for her fans

Adele took to Twitter on Friday to thank her fans for their support in the wake of the release of her new album 30.

The Hello singer, 33, shared a snap showing her in the recording studio with a glass of wine nearby, looking over her shoulder and added a caption reading: 'It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all'.

It's been six years since her last record was released and the time out of the spotlight has paid off for Adele as her new album 30 has received rave reviews from critics.

Adele looked overjoyed in the snap as she posed with her arms flung above her head while sporting a tight black ensemble.

With one of the songs on the album called I Drink Wine, it was fitting that in the celebratory snap she stood with a glass of wine in shot.

The singer's fourth album, inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki was released to positive reception on Friday, despite some nothing that the topic of her divorce proved to be 'all-consuming.'

On Metacritic, the record received a score of 89 out of 100, indicating 'universal acclaim' from reviewers while fans took to social media in droves to praise the release and share crying memes to react to the stars powerful lyrics.

The Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield proclaimed 30 to be Adele's best album yet and said she has 'never sounded more ferocious'.

He wrote: 'You wouldn't think it was possible, but her vocals have gotten even more expressive.

30: TRACK LIST

1. Strangers by Nature - The opening track is laden with funeral chords and sets the tone for the imminent heartache fans prepare to witness.

2. Easy on Me - The lead track from the album is already a classic on the album

3. My Little Love - The appearance of Angelo on this song makes it the most candid and details the intricacies of her pain.

4. Cry Your Heart Out - In a bid to avoid an excess of ballads, this track is wholly more upbeat.

5. Oh My God - A mid-tempo R&B number about the arrival of new love.

6. Can I Get It - The album's Rolling In The Deep moment sees her team up with Swedish producer Max Martin and his sidekick Shellback.

7. I Drink Wine - Having a song centered around wine harks directly back to Adele's recent chatter about her relationship with alcohol during the split and how she kicked booze to shed her 'hangxiety'.

8. All Night Parking interlude (with Erroll Garner)

9. Woman Like Me - The most blatant references to Simon are made in the comments about 'laziness and complacency' here.

10. Hold On - This track has 'Adele's Crazy Friends' listed as the choir and she told Oprah she could see the song being 'a national anthem'

11. To Be Loved - Adele revealed this track is about her estranged father Mark Evans and the steps she has taken to allow herself to be loved despite his absence.

12. Love Is a Game - Adele ends on a high-note with the track where she sings 'Love is a fame for fools to play and I ain't fooling'

Bonus tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can't Be Together

15. Easy on Me (with Chris Stapleton)

'Adele's voice is a tank division that can tap-dance—the more mature she gets as an artist, the more finesse and tact she brings to the microphone, without sacrificing any of the primal firepower that made her famous in the first place.

'It's all there in the single Easy On Me where she pauses mid-song to linger on the first note of 'easy' so long you feel like you might pass out, even though you can tell she isn't breaking a sweat.'

The Independent awarded the album four stars and praised the songs as 'handsomely crafted ballads' and said it was Adele's powerful voice that sells them.

Reviewer Annabel Nugent wrote: 'It's epic without resorting to showy, melismatic affectations. It yawns into unexpected shapes and makes intonation fun.

'But there are many great vocalists out there who don't attract the same mass adoration. There's something else about Adele that makes her so endearing, something that preternatural vocal cords alone can't explain.'

#Adele30 became a trending topic on Twitter immediately after the album was released with fans the world over praising the record.

The reviews come after it was revealed that Adele's upcoming album would include heartbreaking voice notes exchanged with Angelo.

In an emotional track, My Little Love, the singer includes audio recordings from conversations with her nine-year-old in which he attempts to stop her crying amid her 2019 divorce, which is the key subject of the record.

In more heart wrenching notes she says 'Tell me you love me', to which Angelo replies, 'I love you, one million per cent. I feel like you like me too.'

Adele continues in the tearful voice notes: 'You know Mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right? Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings lately, I'm confused and I don't know what I'm doing.'

In more voice notes to her son she says: 'I love your dad because he gave you to me... I've had a bad day, I'm very anxious...

'I feel very paranoid, stressed, and I'm hungover which never helps. I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I actually feel lonely — and I never do.

'I just feel really lonely and frightened, and I'm worried I might feel like this a lot.'

In Woman Like Me meanwhile, she sung of Simon: 'Complacency is the worst trait to have, are you crazy? It is so sad a man like you could be so lazy...

Family: The reviews come after it was revealed that Adele's upcoming album would include heartbreaking voice notes exchanged with Angelo, who she shares with her ex Simon (picture with Simon in 2013)

'All you do is complain about decisions you make / How can I help lift you if you refuse to activate?'

While Adele features her son on her new album, and dedicated the music to him, she revealed this week that her One Night Only CBS special concert was the first time Angelo had ever seen her perform.

The Someone Like You hitmaker took to the stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in late October to film the show.