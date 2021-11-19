ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jake
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The charges reportedly...

primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
y100fm.com

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: No verdict after first day of jury deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager facing criminal charges after shooting three people, two fatally, during civil unrest last summer in Kenosha. Attorneys for Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, have argued that he opened fire on...
KENOSHA, WI
Bakersfield Channel

Kyle Rittenhouse trial goes to the jury

The jury will begin deliberating the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday. The prosecution and defense wrapped up closing arguments Monday evening. The prosecution tried to convince the jury that Rittenhouse could not claim self-defense when he shot three protesters, two of whom died, in Kenosha, Wisconsin during violent demonstrations against racism and police brutality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Wisconsin State
crossroadstoday.com

BREAKING NEWS: Jury reaches verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. The shootings took place during a night of protests over police violence against Black people in the tumultuous summer of 2020. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot. The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white.
KENOSHA, WI
#Newsweek
Rolling Stone

Three Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

A jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who’d been shot at close range while running through a residential neighborhood in Georgia. Father and son Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan had each been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, malice murder, felony murder, and other charges. Travis McMichael was the only defendant to be convicted of malice murder. Jurors deliberated for around 10 hours over two days after closing arguments concluded with the prosecution’s final rebuttal Tuesday morning. Throughout the two-week trial, the state described the three defendants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
New York Post

Cops ID woman found decomposed in Bronx apartment alongside boyfriend

Authorities identified the woman whose body was found decomposed alongside her boyfriend in a Bronx apartment over the weekend — as investigators probe the case as a murder-suicide, according to police sources. Ashley Ducille, 29, and a 40-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend were found dead in the apartment...
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

23-Year-Old Jose Gutierrez Killed In Hollywood While Coming To Defense Of Woman Targeted By Follow-Home Robbers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators believe a man who was shot and killed outside a popular Hollywood restaurant in the early morning hours Tuesday was coming to the aid of a woman who was being attacked by suspects likely linked to the recent slew of “follow-home robberies.” Nov. 23, 2021 The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard, outside Bossa Nova restaurant. Los Angeles police responded to find 23-year-old Jose Ruiz Gutierrez dead at the scene. “I heard a lot of shots,” a man, who did not want to be identified, told CBSLA. “I couldn’t count how many. And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bakersfield Californian

Life sentence shortened to 13 years for man convicted of murdering wife

A man once serving 15 years to life in prison for murder was re-sentenced Wednesday to 13 years, including time already served. Jorge Luis Aceves-Cortez was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 for killing his wife, Maria Cortes. The 5th District Court of Appeals vacated this decision in 2018. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

A state court on Wednesday found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against the men found guilty of murdering him:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
