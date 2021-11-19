ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These nature photos are not just stunning – they are hilarious. See the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

By Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021...

Colossal

The Natural Landscape Photography Awards Spotlight Phenomena and Stunning Topographies Around the World

After garnering 13,368 entries across 47 countries, the first annual Natural Landscape Photography Awards released a striking collection of rugged topographies and serene wildernesses. The inaugural contest eschews digital manipulations in favor of highlighting realistic beauty around the world, and winning entries capture a brilliant lightning strike atop Matterhorn in the Alps, the moon peaking through branches at Joshua Tree National Park, and a melting iceberg on the black sand beaches of Fellsfjara in Iceland.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Photography Review

Slideshow: The hilarious winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

This past September, we covered the finalists for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition. Now, the winners have been announced. Over 7,000 images were submitted from around the world. Amateur photographer Ken Jensen was awarded Overall Winner for his image of a golden silk monkey looking like he's in pain, when he's really showing aggression.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

With the gun deer season here, hopefully you’ll be getting some pictures of your trophy buck. Meanwhile, some other wildlife pics are out that are rather humorous. Check out the winners from Comedy Wildlife HERE. I have a few favorites, including the Ninja Prairie Dog. ENJOY!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

That's gotta hurt! A monkey stuck in a VERY uncomfortable tight spot and a face-planting elephant are among the winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

A photo of a golden sink monkey getting into a spot of bother after sitting on the supporting wires of a bridge that runs over the Xun river in Yunnan, southwestern China, has won the Overall Winner prize of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Amateur UK photographer Ken Jensen...
ANIMALS
Digital Photography Review

Slideshow: Winners and Finalists of the 2021 Nature inFocus Photography contest

On Monday, November 22nd, winners and runners up were announced via a live YouTube stream for the latest Nature inFocus Photography competition. Over 2,000 photographers from 40 countries submitted close to 18,000 photographs. The annual event showcases creative wildlife photography, animal portraits, creative nature shots, and more. For the first...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Secret LA

We Finally Know The Venue For This Mesmerizing Immersive Monet Exhibit Coming To L.A.

Get tickets to Monet: The Immersive Experience and wander through a floor-to-ceiling world of Claude Monet’s stunning impressionist masterpieces. Experience the dream world of Claude Monet like never before at this incredible exhibit coming to 1345 N. Montebello Boulevard, Montebello, California. Monet: The Immersive Experience will take you on a mesmerizing, multisensory voyage into the life, techniques, influences and works of the great French impressionist. Get your tickets here and step into a breathtaking world of art.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: I See You

By Ted Grussing … and he is leaving his perch and on his way to pick off the creature that he has target acquisition on … eagles have incredible eyesight and because they have two foveae or centers of focus this allows them to see forward and to the side at the same time and their eyesight [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: I See You appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Upworthy

This Māori group's kapa haka performance of Bohemian Rhapsody will make your day.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has been covered dozens of different ways. But you've never seen it performed like this. As one of the most iconic songs in rock music, Bohemian Rhapsody is recognizable no matter how it's done. As children, my brother and I used to belt out Galileos and Figaros in the backseat of our parents' Volkswagon whenever the song came on (yes, just like in Wayne's World). While other kids learned about Beelzebub in Sunday School, I learned about him from Queen's perfect harmonies. If there were an anthem from my classic rock-filled childhood, it would be Bohemian Rhapsody.
MUSIC
Variety

‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

Nepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Roya Sadat’s “The Forgotten History” (Afghanistan, Spain) won the Institut Francais and Produire Au Sud Award, which provides support for script translation to French and two script consultations. The Bazaar’s Work in Progress lab includes two awards, the Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation...
MOVIES
holtvilletribune.com

VIDEO: See Film Commission Virtual Comedy Fest Winners

The winners of the Imperial County Film Commission’s virtual comedy film festival have been announced and all the entries are now streaming. The comedy festival, the fourth virtual film fest in a series, focused on the laughs and smiles generated by the comedy genre. Eleven entries were received, accepted for adjudication.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
newschain

Have a giggle at the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

There’s a reason Instagram accounts like Animals Doing Things rack up millions of followers – animals can be unintentionally hilarious, and we can’t get enough of it. Enter the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 – the perfect balm to what can sometimes feel like a depressing news cycle. This year’s winners have been announced, and the overall victor shows a golden silk monkey in a somewhat compromising position…
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

The winning images from the first-ever Natural Landscape Photography Awards were recently announced. The competition was started to “promote the very best landscape photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work,” with rules set up to prevent deceptive editing techniques. More than 1,300 photographers entered from 47 countries. The organizers were kind enough to share the following winners and runners-up from this year’s contest.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Time Out Global

Ouch! This troubled monkey is among the winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Sure, nature documentaries are great, but sometimes – for good reason – they can get a bit doomy. If you prefer your animal content a bit more lighthearted, take a look at the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021. The natural world is shown in all its weird and wonderful glory, from pushy otter parenting to fishy gymnastics.
ANIMALS

