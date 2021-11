This year London has already seen the return of Wendy’s, now there’s another fast food juggernaut muscling in on the action. American fried chicken chain Popeyes will finally open its first UK restaurant in Westfield Stratford on November 20 at 9am sharp (expect big, big queues). To some people this might mean nothing, but the joint is kind of a big deal in the US. Take when it launched its fried chicken sandwich back in 2019. It broke the internet so hard that it sold out of months of stocks in just a week. The New Yorker has described it as ‘here to save America’ and even the likes of Nicki Minaj, Migos, Kanye West and Beyoncé are big fans.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO