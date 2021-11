Halo Infinite has launched its multiplayer component for free and there are many ways to boost Halo Infinite’s FPS and increase performance across the board for PC. In terms of the game itself, players have eagerly been diving into the experience to enjoy everything new that is on offer for the series. There is a new battle pass that players have been working their way through and gaining all the rewards possible to get in the game so far. Whether you are taking the fight to your enemies with your teammates online or plan on hopefully joining up locally, it is time to suit up and get into the action once again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO