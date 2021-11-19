Mississippi man known as ‘Rat Boy’ gets 9 years in federal prison for distributing meth

A Mississippi man known as “Rat Boy” was sentenced Thursday to 110 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Derrick Lewis a/k/a “Rat Boy,” 42, of Clinton was sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, Lewis sold methamphetamine totaling over 400 grams in the Jackson metro area on four different occasions. The methamphetamine was later determined to be 99% pure by forensic analysis.

Lewis was originally indicted on November 4, 2020, and he entered a guilty plea on July 22, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Dave Fulcher.

United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.