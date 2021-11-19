FDA official explains decision on ‘simplified’ booster shots

The FDA is currently considering Pfizer’s request to amend the Emergency use Authorization for their Covid-19 booster to include all adults. Yesterday, the agency confirmed its vaccine advisers, the vaccines and related biological products advisory committee, will not be convened to consider the booster decision which means the decision could come at any time. FDA spokesperson Allison Hunt said “while the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible.” The CDC will meet on Friday to also discuss expanding eligibility. If the FDA and CDC support the recommendation Dr. Rochelle Walensky will have to sign off on the recommendation before any are administered.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO