FDA official explains decision on ‘simplified’ booster shots

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. booster campaign is getting a lot simpler now that regulators have opened extra vaccine shots to...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Ars Technica

Boosters for all is critical, not a luxury, Fauci says as FDA decision nears

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, agency insiders told The New York Times Tuesday. The reported timeline is remarkably fast-paced for the regulatory agency and comes as members of the Biden administration continue...
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
UPI News

Moderna asks FDA to approve its booster shot for all adults

Moderna asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to allow emergency use of the company's coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults aged 18 and older. Currently, the booster is approved for people 65 and older, along with adults in long-term care homes, those with underlying medical conditions and those with jobs that put them at high risk of exposure, the company said in a news release.
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Moderna Files for Vaccine Booster Shot with FDA

Moderna filed an application this week with the Food and Drug Administration of vaccine booster shots for all Americans, ages 18 and up. The FDA's regulators approved a third Moderna shot for seniors last month. If approved, the authorization would pave the way for tens of millions of Americans to...
wfxb.com

FDA to Meet and Discuss Expansion of Covid-19 Booster Shots

The FDA is currently considering Pfizer’s request to amend the Emergency use Authorization for their Covid-19 booster to include all adults. Yesterday, the agency confirmed its vaccine advisers, the vaccines and related biological products advisory committee, will not be convened to consider the booster decision which means the decision could come at any time. FDA spokesperson Allison Hunt said “while the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, the agency will review the request as expeditiously as possible.” The CDC will meet on Friday to also discuss expanding eligibility. If the FDA and CDC support the recommendation Dr. Rochelle Walensky will have to sign off on the recommendation before any are administered.
cbs19news

FDA authorizes emergency use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the eligibility for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, according to a news release from the FDA. The next step is with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting on Friday to discuss signing...
Beaumont Enterprise

FDA permits COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults

All fully vaccinated American adults are OK to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the Food and Drug Administration authorized on Friday. Before Friday's authorization, the third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines had been permitted for people 65 and older and to anyone 18 years and older who is at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.
Daily Mail

FDA is investigating death of Canadian woman, 75, who suffered brain swelling after participating in clinical trial for controversially approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the death of 75-year-old Canadian woman who participated in clinical trials for the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The unnamed woman died in September 2020 after suffering from brain swelling. Brain swelling is a known side effect of the Aduhelm, though...
UPI News

Biden asks appeals court to reinstate workplace vaccine mandate

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to revive his administration's workplace vaccine mandate, which was blocked earlier this month. Biden announced in September that the administration was rolling out the rule requiring all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for the virus. Its formal rollout sparked immediate legal challenges from states, employers, labor unions and religious groups.
