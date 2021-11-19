Buffalo Creek Wildfire 80% contained

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 25, 2021. “Four hundred years ago, the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving out of gratitude for God’s provision. Generations of Americans have carried on the tradition they started. Each November, we gather with family and friends to give thanks for the blessings we’ve been given. As we enjoy turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, we have many reasons to be grateful. We live in a free and prosperous Republic. The Good Life is growing and creating great opportunities. Nebraska is full of strong communities that are great places to live, work, and raise a family.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO