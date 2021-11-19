ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Creek Wildfire 80% contained

 6 days ago
LINCOLN — As of 9 a.m. CST today, the Buffalo Creek Fire in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties stands at 80 percent contained with a total of 2,600 acres burned. Local climate conditions and weather forecasts are favorable for containment to rapidly increase still further. Most...

Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 25, 2021. “Four hundred years ago, the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving out of gratitude for God’s provision. Generations of Americans have carried on the tradition they started. Each November, we gather with family and friends to give thanks for the blessings we’ve been given. As we enjoy turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, we have many reasons to be grateful. We live in a free and prosperous Republic. The Good Life is growing and creating great opportunities. Nebraska is full of strong communities that are great places to live, work, and raise a family.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Man's obit urges betting a bunch on the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Milton Andrew Munson’s obituary recalled his life as an Air Force veteran, a pharmacist, husband and father, and as a Nebraska football fan. That was evident in one line in the obit, which reads: “In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers ready for busy Thanksgiving travel weekend

LINCOLN — As travel ramps up over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, troopers will be on patrol, working to keep Nebraska roads safe. “We are expecting a big increase in roadway travel for Thanksgiving, as many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As families gather across our state, let’s all work together to make sure this Thanksgiving is remembered for those joyous events, rather than a tragedy on the road.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

5 state agencies collaborate to encourage safe Thanksgiving travel

LINCOLN — Millions of travelers are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving and the state law enforcement agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska are teaming up to encourage safe travel. “Family and friendships aren’t bound by state lines,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for Thanksgiving

OMAHA — AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. Tow to Go is available Wednesday through Monday in Nebraska. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Hay Springs man killed in crash north of Hemingford

A Hay Springs man died in a tw0-vehicle accident over the weekend. At approximately 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 20, Nebraska State Patrol and Box Butte County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Highway 87. The accident happened about 16 miles northeast of Hemingford. A Chevrolet Silverado was southbound on...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

